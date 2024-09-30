Kris Kristofferson's 'Dream Epitaph From Stolen Song' on Tombstone 'Going Ahead': 'He Chose These Lyrics Years Ago'

Kris Kristofferson has passed away aged 88.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend's epitaph has already been picked out – and it is a few lines of lyrics Leonard Cohen allegedly stole for his hit song Bird on the Wire.

An insider told us: "Kris thought these words were some of the most poetic he had ever heard and told everyone close to him they were to be carved on his tombstone."