Kris Kristofferson's 'Dream Epitaph From Stolen Song' on Tombstone 'Going Ahead': 'He Chose These Lyrics Years Ago'
Kris Kristofferson has passed away aged 88.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend's epitaph has already been picked out – and it is a few lines of lyrics Leonard Cohen allegedly stole for his hit song Bird on the Wire.
An insider told us: "Kris thought these words were some of the most poetic he had ever heard and told everyone close to him they were to be carved on his tombstone."
Our source continued: "He also told plenty of famous friends about the epitaph he wanted – including Leonard Cohen himself.
"His family know this is one wish that has to be honored, and it will have been in his will."
According to Cohen, who passed away in November 2016 aged 82, he and Kristofferson once discussed the popular 1969 song Bird on the Wire at length – and Kristofferson accused Cohen of "stealing part of the melody".
Cohen, before his own death, said: "Kris Kristofferson informed me that I had stolen part of the melody from another Nashville writer.
"He also said that he's putting the first couple of lines on his tombstone – and I'll be hurt if he doesn't."
The lyrics the Me and Bobby McGee crooner chose for his epitaph years before his death are featured in the beginning of Cohen's hit.
They are: "Like a bird on the wire / Like a drunk in a midnight choir / I have tried in my way to be free."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kristofferson passed away at his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday aged 88.
Although no cause of death was given, the singer, songwriter and actor's family confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday.
They said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home.
"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."
Scores of celebrities rushed to social media after the news of Kristofferson's death was announced to pay tribute to the late A Star Is Born actor.
Country music legend Dolly Parton, 78, wrote: "What a great loss.
"What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you."
Country icon Reba McEntire, 69, tweeted a photo of the pair together, writing: "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words.
"I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris."
Rosanne Cash, daughter of the late legend Johnny Cash, also paid tribute to Kristofferson on Instagram.
The 69-year-old country singer said: "Here was a man. A man I knew most of my life. A piece of my heart and family history.
"I expected he'd leave the planet fairly soon, but it doesn't change the magnitude of the loss."
