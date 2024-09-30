The Gentle Kris Kristofferson Nobody Knew: Late Country Star 'Spent Final Year Approving How $50M Fortune Would Be Shared Between Loved Ones To Avoid Estate Battle'
Kris Kristofferson spent his final years planning how his family would share his $50million fortune to avoid any fighting over his estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary singer passed away on Saturday surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Hawaii, aged 88.
But in lead up to his death, The Star Is Born actor prioritised the financial wellbeing of his family by ensuring his fortune would be fairly distributed.
A source said: "The public have this image of Kris as a gruff, grizzled music veteran who took absolutely no nonsense.
"There was that side of him, yes, but also there was a heart of gold in there.
"He knew he was dying and has spent the last year getting his estate in order and putting his $17.2million ranch on the market so all his loved ones would be looked after when he was gone – with no room for fighting. His wishes will have been crystal clear on how it is to be divided up."
Last year, Kristofferson put his 550-acre Californian ranch up for sale for $17.2million.
The father-of-eight, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013, retired from music in 2021 to spend his remaining years with his wife and family.
A friend told The National Enquirer: "Kris didn't feel he was up to touring anymore.
"Now, he just wants to make things easier for his family by turning his holdings into cash that will go to them when he's gone."
Kristofferson lived with his third wife Lisa Meyers in Maui, where his property narrowly escaped the brutal wildfires.
He enjoyed the quiet life towards the end of his days, revealing he was most at peace driving his tractor.
The singer said: "I spend most of my time on my tractor, mowing the grass.
"That's my therapy. No one can mess with me on the tractor."
The country music icon starred alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1976 movie A Star Is Born - later remade again by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga - as well as playing the character Whistler in the Wesley Snipes action films Blade (1998), Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trilogy (2004).
Country icon Willie Nelson, 91, described the musician as the greatest songwriter on the planet.
Speaking in 2009 at a BMI award ceremony for Kristofferson, he said: "There's no better songwriter alive than Kris Kristofferson.
"Everything he writes is a standard and we're all just going to have to live with that."
Kristofferson was married three times, first to Fran Beer in 1960 before he went onto wed singer Rita Coolidge in 1973.
They divorced in 1980 and years later he married Meyers and the couple went onto have five children, adding to three other children from his first two marriages.
Confirming his passing to People, a family statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.
"We're all so blessed for our time with him.
"Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."
