Kris Kristofferson, 87, Faces 'Final Days': Getting His Ducks in a Row 'to Make Things Easier for His Family'

Kris Kristofferson has put his 550-acre California ranch on the market for $17.2 million, with friends saying the 87-year-old country music icon is facing his final days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The father of eight, who is worth an estimated $50 million, and his third wife, Lisa Meyers, 66, live on Hawaii's Maui in the town of Hana, which narrowly escaped the recent deadly wildfires, spilled a pal.