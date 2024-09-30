The Future of Medical Marijuana: Innovations and Research on the Horizon
While still controversial, medical marijuana is now being accepted in many parts of the world as a health alternative for different ailments. With more countries starting to legalize it, the future of medical marijuana is also starting to take shape with new innovations and research being done to improve the products and the delivery methods when it’s used for treatment. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of medical marijuana and where it may take us.
Advancements in Delivery Methods
Before someone can use medical marijuana, they need a medical marijuana card California or from the state they reside in. Medical cards are important because they allow the use of marijuana in a legal sense whether it’s via vaping, smoking or another method of delivery.
While vaping or smoking are still the top choice amongst many people as the appropriate delivery method, it can prove tough to get the right dosage needed. Those who use medical marijuana for treatment purposes need to ensure consistency when dosing. Here’s some areas of advancement that are being achieved when it comes to delivery:
Cannabis Microdosing
Microdosing has been gaining traction in recent years and has been able to provide therapeutic benefits without the patient experiencing heavy psychoactive effects. Microdosing is where patients take a concentrated small dose of the product. Some advancements in the dosing technology have included transdermal patches, metered-dose inhalers, and sublingual sprays.
Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology is being researched and in some cases applied to cannabis to see if it can increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids. The purpose of this is to deliver effective results through smaller dosages.
Another innovation is nano-emulsions which are making it easier for medical marijuana to be infused with water-soluble products like drinks and beverages. This type of delivery method is said to be able to be absorbed faster for better relief for patients.
3D-Printed Cannabis Medications
While still in trial, 3D printing technology is also being researched to see whether it can benefit the industry and the delivery methods. Some areas which are still being explored are whether 3D printers can manufacture custom tablets or capsules for a patient's needs. If successful it could lead to revolutionary break-throughs in the industry.
New Cannabinoids and Their Therapeutic Potential
While THC and CBD are well known cannabinoids, there are over 100 different ones still available in the cannabis plant. Each provides unique properties for potential therapeutic use.
CBG (Cannabigerol)
Referred to as the mother of all cannabinoids, CBG is the main precursor where all other cannabinoids are synthesized. It’s said that CBG may hold antibacterial, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory properties. Some areas where it’s been researched are for the treatment of conditions like glaucoma, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease.
CBN (Cannabinol)
CBN is a cannabinoid which is being researched as a potential sleeping aid. CBN doesn’t produce psychoactive effects like THC but may offer sedative properties. This type is being investigated for possible use in the treatment of insomnia, and appetite stimulation.
THCV (Tetrahydrocannabivarin)
THCV is being researched for potential treatment of diabetes and obesity. THCV is said to possibly provide appetite-suppressing effects, and it may show promise in helping to promote bone growth and regulate blood sugar. Due to these potential properties it may be used in the treatment of osteoporosis and weight management.
Ongoing Clinical Trials and Research
While it’s currently being used, medical marijuana is still being researched because there’s a lot to learn about optimal dosages, long-term effects, and the interactions with other medications. Some areas where clinical trials and research are being used are:
Mental Health
There are studies and clinical trials which are exploring the overall effects of medical marijuana on PTSD and mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The purpose of these clinical trials is to understand if medical marijuana can help to treat mental health disorders.
Cancer Treatment
Medical marijuana is already being used to help cancer patients with pain and nausea, but researchers are exploring if there’s other potentials in the direct treatment of cancer itself. Some cannabinoids may inhibit cancer cell growth though it’s not fully defined just yet and studies are still being conducted.
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Some clinical trials are also focusing on neuroprotective properties to help treat diseases such as Parkinsons, Alzheimers, and multiple sclerosis. There’s clinical trials to see if it can help protect brain cells, reduce inflammation and to slow disease progression.
End note
The future of medical marijuana offers some promise and potential in the treatment of many ailments and diseases. While a lot more research is needed to see whether or not it can provide as many benefits as it’s being predicted to, it’s still an exciting future for this industry.