The Future of Medical Marijuana: Innovations and Research on the Horizon

Before someone can use medical marijuana, they need a medical marijuana card California or from the state they reside in. Medical cards are important because they allow the use of marijuana in a legal sense whether it’s via vaping, smoking or another method of delivery.

While vaping or smoking are still the top choice amongst many people as the appropriate delivery method, it can prove tough to get the right dosage needed. Those who use medical marijuana for treatment purposes need to ensure consistency when dosing. Here’s some areas of advancement that are being achieved when it comes to delivery:

Cannabis Microdosing

Microdosing has been gaining traction in recent years and has been able to provide therapeutic benefits without the patient experiencing heavy psychoactive effects. Microdosing is where patients take a concentrated small dose of the product. Some advancements in the dosing technology have included transdermal patches, metered-dose inhalers, and sublingual sprays.

Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology is being researched and in some cases applied to cannabis to see if it can increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids. The purpose of this is to deliver effective results through smaller dosages.

Another innovation is nano-emulsions which are making it easier for medical marijuana to be infused with water-soluble products like drinks and beverages. This type of delivery method is said to be able to be absorbed faster for better relief for patients.

3D-Printed Cannabis Medications

While still in trial, 3D printing technology is also being researched to see whether it can benefit the industry and the delivery methods. Some areas which are still being explored are whether 3D printers can manufacture custom tablets or capsules for a patient's needs. If successful it could lead to revolutionary break-throughs in the industry.