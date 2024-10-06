Secrets of Richard Simmons' Funeral Revealed After Autopsy Exposed Cuts and Bruises Mystery: Fitness Guru Buried in Workout Outfit 'Just Like Superman Wore His Costume'

Lenny gave a speech during the funeral and explained the reason his brother was laid to rest in his memorable, colorful outfit.

He said: "We think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he is going to be in his normal costume, which we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape.

"So I'm here to say to you that even though he's not here and I know he's in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies."

Richard was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles.