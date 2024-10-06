Secrets of Richard Simmons' Funeral Revealed After Autopsy Exposed Cuts and Bruises Mystery: Fitness Guru Buried in Workout Outfit 'Just Like Superman Wore His Costume'
Richard Simmons was buried in his iconic workout outfit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late fitness guru's funeral was held at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on Saturday, October 5.
During the celebration of life, the 80s icon's brother, Lenny Simmons, revealed: "Just like Clark Kent (Superman) underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, Richard is wearing a tank top and shorts."
Lenny gave a speech during the funeral and explained the reason his brother was laid to rest in his memorable, colorful outfit.
He said: "We think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he is going to be in his normal costume, which we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape.
"So I'm here to say to you that even though he's not here and I know he's in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies."
Richard was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles.
During an interview shortly before his death, he said he never considered himself a "celebrity".
When asked what it was like to be called a "legend", he said: "I don't hear it at all. I don't hear the word legend. I don't hear the word icon. I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity.
"People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Richard was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he was found dead the day before his 76th birthday.
We exclusively obtained a copy of the health guru's autopsy report revealing the extent of the "blunt traumatic injuries" credited with causing the fitness guru's accidental death.
The beloved entertainment personality, who disappeared from the public eye in 2014 after a prosperous career in exercise media, suffered the injuries during a "ground level fall" at his Hollywood Hills home. The date of injury was listed as "unknown" by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
The report read: "He experienced an episode of dizziness and collapsed on the floor." The next day, which was his birthday, he "refused to seek medical care because he wanted to spend his birthday at home and agreed to seek medical care the following morning".
