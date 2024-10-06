Ailing Al Pacino ‘On Last Legs’ After Near-Death Covid Bout: Fears Rise for ‘Godfather’ Icon, 84, After His Heart Was Stopped By Killer Virus
Al Pacino was on the brink of death while battling COVID-19.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 84-year-old Godfather actor was rendered unconscious and nearly died in his home while suffering from symptoms of the deadly virus.
The Oscar winner said about the terrifying moment he thought he met his end: "I was gone. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes, they were there – the ambulance in front of my house.
"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."
Pacino said he fell unconscious after telling employees he felt "unusually not good" while suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
In what he thought were his final moments, he didn't view death in the same way he thought he would.
He revealed: "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there.
"I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"
Pacino told the New York Times he had found a "newfound perspective" on life in his old age.
He told the outlet: "It's just the way it is. I didn't ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come."
The Scarface actor said his children and his award-winning body of work are a good "consolation" for death.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Al is doing his best now, but he is shuffling around and can barely stand.
"Covid really took it out of him, and like many people his age who had it, he hasn't really been the same since.
"But he's at peace with what he is going to leave behind – he knows he has left a massive cinematic legacy."
The Irishman actor has three children: Julie Marie, 34, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant; twins Anton and Olivia, 23, with his ex Beverly D'Angelo; and a 1-year-old son, Roman Pacino, whom he had with his now-30-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
In 2015, Pacino told The Guardian about how his children have changed him.
He said: "Kids changed my perspective. Before I had my three, I'd walk around in my own head, not noticing anything. Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it's just a small part."
