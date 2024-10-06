Ailing Al Pacino ‘On Last Legs’ After Near-Death Covid Bout: Fears Rise for ‘Godfather’ Icon, 84, After His Heart Was Stopped By Killer Virus

Al Pacino was on the brink of death while battling COVID-19.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 84-year-old Godfather actor was rendered unconscious and nearly died in his home while suffering from symptoms of the deadly virus .

The Oscar winner said about the terrifying moment he thought he met his end: "I was gone. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes, they were there – the ambulance in front of my house.

"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."