Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Al Pacino

Ailing Al Pacino ‘On Last Legs’ After Near-Death Covid Bout: Fears Rise for ‘Godfather’ Icon, 84, After His Heart Was Stopped By Killer Virus

Photo of Al Pacino
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino revealed his near-death experience with covid.

By:

Oct. 6 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Al Pacino was on the brink of death while battling COVID-19.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 84-year-old Godfather actor was rendered unconscious and nearly died in his home while suffering from symptoms of the deadly virus.

The Oscar winner said about the terrifying moment he thought he met his end: "I was gone. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes, they were there – the ambulance in front of my house.

"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."

Article continues below advertisement
al pacino last legs near death covid fears heart stopped killer virus
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino claimed his heart had stopped for a moment.

Pacino said he fell unconscious after telling employees he felt "unusually not good" while suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

In what he thought were his final moments, he didn't view death in the same way he thought he would.

He revealed: "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there.

"I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"

Article continues below advertisement
al pacino last legs near death covid fears heart stopped killer virus
Source: MEGA

Pacino did not reveal when his near-death experience happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino told the New York Times he had found a "newfound perspective" on life in his old age.

He told the outlet: "It's just the way it is. I didn't ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come."

The Scarface actor said his children and his award-winning body of work are a good "consolation" for death.

MORE ON:
Al Pacino

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
al pacino last legs near death covid fears heart stopped killer virus
Source: MEGA

Pacino recalled there being six paramedics and two doctors working to revive him during.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Al is doing his best now, but he is shuffling around and can barely stand.

"Covid really took it out of him, and like many people his age who had it, he hasn't really been the same since.

"But he's at peace with what he is going to leave behind – he knows he has left a massive cinematic legacy."

Article continues below advertisement
al pacino last legs near death covid fears heart stopped killer virus
Source: MEGA

Pacino has starred in several iconic films such as 'The Godfather', 'Scarface' and 'Heat'.

The Irishman actor has three children: Julie Marie, 34, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant; twins Anton and Olivia, 23, with his ex Beverly D'Angelo; and a 1-year-old son, Roman Pacino, whom he had with his now-30-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

In 2015, Pacino told The Guardian about how his children have changed him.

He said: "Kids changed my perspective. Before I had my three, I'd walk around in my own head, not noticing anything. Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it's just a small part."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.