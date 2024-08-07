Al Pacino ‘Refuses to Retire’ and Is ‘Working Himself to Bone’ — as He ‘Fears Stopping Will Land Him in Grave’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actor Al Pacino has shown no signs of slowing down, especially now that he is a father to a baby boy. The Godfather actor shares his son Roman Pacino with Noor Alfallah. RadarOnline.com can reveal Pacino has new projects on the way and will not retire any time soon due to fatherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pacino and Noor Alfallah share a baby boy named Roman

An insider said: “He intends to be around to see Roman grow up. “He's got nine projects in the can or post-production and he's looking for more.” The source continued, saying the 84-year-old “wouldn't dream of retiring," because stopping acting in Hollywood “would kill him, he's sure of it."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider continued: “He'll continue to spin several projects at once to avoid the inevitable. It's got people worried, though, that what he's actually doing is working himself into the grave.” Pacino's hard work at breakneck speed might be visibly taking a toll on him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pacino has been working and currently has ‘nine projects in the can or in post-production’.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com reported on the actor's televised blunder during the 2024 Academy Awards. During the awards ceremony, the Scarface star skipped over the nominees while presenting for Best Picture and went right into announcing the winner. Instead of mentioning each nominated film, Pacino told the star-studded audience: “Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Audiences watched Pacino's blunder while presenting at the Oscars earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will.” The audience laughed as Pacino teased: “Here it comes!” He squinted his eyes, revealing: “My eyes see Oppenheimer? Yes. Yes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino's blunder was not lost on viewers, as one later noted: “Couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing lol.” A source at the Oscars told us that “people were concerned about Al” because “he could barely get through the lines on stage."

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino seemed to have a lot on his mind at the Oscars, particularly after he and Alfallah, 30, welcomed their first child together in June 2023. The Insomnia actor agreed to pay the mother of his newborn about $110,000 to find her own home. Pacino and Alfallah worked out a deal over child support and custody. The two agreed to share joint legal custody while Alfallah would have primary physical custody of the child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alfallah first hooked up with Pacino back in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino agreed to pay $30,000 per month to Alfallah. In addition, he will pay a percentage of any income over $2.5 million. The actor also agreed to turn over his tax returns every year.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022. Sources claimed Pacino was shocked when his then-girlfriend told him she was pregnant. Another insider claimed that the actor planned to be involved in his child’s life but he did not have any intention to marry Alfallah. The Heat star is also the father of three adult children: Julie, 34, Anton, 23, and Olivia, 23. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle