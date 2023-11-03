Al Pacino, 83, Ordered to Pay 29-year-old GF Noor Alfallah $30k a Month in Child Support, Granted Joint Legal Custody of Baby Son
Al Pacino, 83, was ordered to pay his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30k a month in child support this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Hollywood legend and Alfallah welcomed son Roman into the world in June, a Los Angeles judge ordered Pacino to pay his girlfriend $30k a month in child support.
According to the court documents, the judge also ordered the Scarface star to pay Alfallah $110,000 up front, $13,000 for a night nurse, $15,000 a year into an education account for baby Roman, and to cover any medical bills that are not covered by insurance.
Meanwhile, the judge ruled that Pacino and Alfallah will share joint legal custody of Roman. Alfallah was granted primary physical custody of the four-month-old.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pacino and the 29-year-old Sony producer were first linked in April 2022.
A source close to Alfallah later revealed that the couple actually started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” the insider spilled last year. “She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”
“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” the source continued. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”
Alfallah revealed that she was eight months pregnant with Pacino’s child in May 2023, and the couple welcomed son Roman into the world one month later.
“It’s very special,” Pacino said regarding the birth of his fourth child. “It always has been.”
“I’ve got many kids,” he continued. “But this is really special coming at this time.”
But while Pacino claimed to be "excited" about Roman’s birth, sources close to The Godfather actor told RadarOnline.com that he was secretly freaking out about the sudden development.
“He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all,” one insider spilled in June. “This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition.”
“He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn,” the source added. “He’s freaked.”
Alfallah then filed for full custody of Roman in September.
The 29-year-old demanded full custody of Roman but also proposed sharing legal custody of the newborn with Pacino.
Pacino and Alfallah moved the custody lawsuit behind closed doors in October and agreed to have a private temporary judge oversee the matter.
The House of Gucci actor’s rep later also said in October that there was “no ongoing litigation nor issues” and that Pacino and Alfallah were “still together” despite the custody lawsuit.
“The filings are simply procedural steps being taken in furtherance of the parties' successful and amicable resolution," Pacino’s rep explained last month. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman.”
“They are still together.”