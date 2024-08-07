Your tip
Award-Winning ‘Black Panther’ Star Connie Chiume Dead Aged 72 After Mystery ‘Medical Procedure’ — Family Plead for Privacy

Black Panther star Connie Chiume has passed away at age 72.

Aug. 7 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Connie Chiume, known for her role in Black Panther, passed away following a medical procedure. She was 72.

The mother-of-four’s family confirmed via Instagram she died August 6 in a Johannesburg, South Africa, hospital.

The South African actor had an unidentified ongoing medical illness.

Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, revealed in an interview his mother was “admitted for a medical procedure” before she died, but he “can’t confirm” details of her death.

Nongelo added: “She was recovering well, but unfortunately today we caught the news of her passing.”

In a second statement posted to Instagram, the family confirmed Connie’s procedure followed an unspecified “period of illness”.

They wrote: “Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period.”

Speaking positively of his mother, Nongelo explained in his interview with Newzroom Afrika he and his siblings want Connie “to be remembered as a person who gave her all through her talents”.

He continued: “We want her to be remembered as someone who was selfless and someone who always wanted to see the next person doing great and believing in their God-given talents.”

Connie Chiume in Black Panther
Source: MARVEL/ DISNEY

Chiume was cast in Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fans of Connie flooded X and Instagram with their condolences for the star, including one user who wrote: “She lives in our hearts forever ♥️♥️♥️.”

Film director Thabang Moleya, who worked with Connie on the TV show Gomora, wrote via X: “Thank you Ma for leading wit love and light. It’s truly been an honor. What a gentle send off. Lump in my throat.”

The Housekeepers star was a school teacher before she chose to pursue acting, landing roles in shows such as Zone 14.

In 2018, she rose to the international stage when she was cast as a mining tribe elder in Black Panther.

Connie is the third actor from Marvel’s Black Panther universe to pass away.

Chadwick Boseman and Connie Chiume
Source: MARVEL/ DISNEY

Chiume starred alongside late actor Chadwick Boseman (center right).

Four years prior to Connie’s passing, the Marvel cast also lost actor Chadwick Boseman following his battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

In an interview at the time, Connie told Newzroom Afrika she was “devastated” when she learned of his passing.

Speaking on Boseman’s character, Connie said: “I think he has left a legacy of being a person who cares. A person who love humanity.”

A year later, cast member Dorothy Steel also passed away at age 95.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the family’s rep for further comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

