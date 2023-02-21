REVEALED: Robert Downey Jr. Won't Return To Marvel Universe After $80 Million Negotiation Talks Fall Through

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Broussard told io9 when asked how Marvel plans to connect Phase Five to Phase Four.

"If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night," he continued. "After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that.

"So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."