Chadwick Boseman’s Widow & Parents To Split $2.3 Million From Actor's Estate, Court Documents Reveal
The late Chadwick Boseman’s estate has pulled in over $230,000 in residuals since his death, Radar has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the final report of accounting filed by Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward.
Ledward was put in charge of handling Boseman’s financial matters after his tragic death on August 28, 2020. The Black Panther actor battled colon cancer for four years and even went through chemotherapy while filming roles right up until his passing.
Boseman didn’t draft a will before he died. He married Ledward months before his death.
In the case, Ledward asked to be reimbursed for funeral costs including $9,500 for the venue, another $10k for the funeral service, and $1,275 for the flowers.
Taylor also asked for reimbursements for a $,7495 expense for a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina. She also spent $22,000 to buy mausoleum crypts for Boseman’s parents Leroy and Carolyn to be laid next to him.
Boseman was born and raised in the city. The court ended up allowing Ledward to be reimbursed $47k of the request amount.
In newly filed documents, Ledward reveals the total inventoried value of Boseman’s estate is $3,881,758.31. That amount includes several residual checks that have come in since March 2021.
Ledward said the estate was paid $187k in March 2021 in residuals. He received three more payments in 2021 totaling $14k. The last check came in March 2022 for $2,453.
The filing stated, “No other assets have come into the hands of [Ledward]. All assets have been inventoried and no additional assets have been received, although [Ledward] continues to receive and deposit residual payments into the estate and/or corporate account.
Ledward explained there is no real property of the estate and no real estate tax is due. Further, all California of federal income taxes have been paid, and “there are no tax amounts currently owing from the Decendent and/or his estate.”
The court documents reveal the estate did recently receive a tax bill associated with Boseman’s company Chadwick Boseman, Inc. The amount owed is $51k but the estate has plans to fight the bill.
At the moment, the estate is valued at $2.5 million on hand with $157k in cash. Another $900k was held as bond in the probate case. After a couple of bills are paid the amount, the amount dwindled down to $2.3 million.
Ledward asked the court to approve the estate being distributed 50% to her and the other half to Boseman’s parents.