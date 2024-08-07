Cancer-Hit Joe Exotic ‘Endorses’ Donald Trump as US President From Jail After Quietly Pulling Plug on White House Bid
Kamala Harris has racked up an army of big-beast backers for her White House run – from billionaires to Barack Obama and Beyoncé.
Her rival Donald Trump is now being “endorsed” by… Joe Exotic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The jailed mullet-wearer has announced from his Florida jail cell he is throwing his political ‘weight’ behind his combover-sporting idol as he reckons the MAGA loudmouth can stop “the wars in the Middle East”.
Murder-for-hire convict Exotic – born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel and also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage – told us in a long-winded prison dispatch: “I Joe Exotic fully ENDORSE Former President Donald J Trump to be the next President of the United States.
“And I encourage every fan, friend and loved one to do the same in the name of the American interest.
“I fully believe he can bring a halt to our involvement in the wars in the Middle East and stop the American taxpayer from funding all of the problems the Middle East has and put it back into America so people can afford to eat and survive right here in America.”
Maldonado-Passage, 61, who says he has prostate and possibly lung cancer, also rambled he thinks 78-year-old Trump has the clout to make the US self-sufficient when it comes to energy “instead of buying it from other countries”.
Detailing his thoughts on the geopolitics of energy transformation, the ex-zookeeper babbled the White House needed to escape “the pockets of the climate interest groups that are funding Biden’s agenda”.
He admitted he doesn’t agree with “everything” Trump stands for “such as the right to reproductive rights and some of the slang he uses off the top of his head”.
Turning to Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, he said the former reality TV star should have sympathy with how the Republican’s mother was a heroin addict.
He went on: “Instead of damning everyone with an addiction it would win over many more votes if they both came up with solutions to help people instead of putting them in prison to just continue to be drug addicts.”
Maldonado-Passage also hit out at an unnamed “politically elite” mob Trump says he also despises.
And he blasted Democratic presidential frontrunner Harris, 59, and President Joe Biden, 81, for not sorting Israel’s blitz on Gaza – as well as ranting: “Kamala Harris cannot become President of the United States because Russia, China and Iran will run over her Administration like a bulldozer out of control.”
Maldonado-Passage also told us he had “done nothing wrong” and urged Trump to look over his case evidence in the hope he would be able to “move on with my life as a free man”.
His 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King became a “guilty pleasure” TV fox for 30 million Americans during lockdown.
He axed his presidential campaign in May.
His Joseph Maldonado to Free America ‘campaign committee’ filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission.
It revealed his election battle fund had been left with $1,400 after he raised more than $16,000.
He also told RadarOnline.com in his Trump endorsement – which was released by his ‘publicity advocate’: “I alone have done nothing wrong.”
Maldonado-Passage announced in March 2023 that he had filed paperwork to run for president as a ‘Libertarian candidate’ this year – but later switched to Democrat.
He insisted he was legally able to campaign from prison.
In a recent interview from behind bars, he admitted he wanted his nemesis Carole Baskin gone.
He said by phone from a Florida Panhandle prison about the anti-big cat owner activist: “I just wanted her out of my hair and to leave me alone.”
He’s accused his 63-year-old rival – who he maintains is “bats--- crazy” – of killing her second husband, Don Lewis, and feeding him to her tigers.
Maldonado-Passage has previously penned a begging letter to Trump requesting a pardon from his jail sentence.
RadarOnline.com revealed in July how the Kansas native wrote a press release from prison pleading with Biden to sign the Federal Prison Oversight Act after allegedly suffering six years of “unanswered abuse” in the jail system.
He’s serving more than 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of 17 charges including animal abuse and murder-for-hire – but still maintains he never offered $3,000 to friend Allen Glover, 55, to have Baskin murdered.
