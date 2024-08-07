Cancer-Hit Joe Exotic ‘Endorses’ Donald Trump as US President From Jail After Quietly Pulling Plug on White House Bid

Kamala Harris has racked up an army of big-beast backers for her White House run – from billionaires to Barack Obama and Beyoncé.

Her rival Donald Trump is now being “endorsed” by… Joe Exotic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The jailed mullet-wearer has announced from his Florida jail cell he is throwing his political ‘weight’ behind his combover-sporting idol as he reckons the MAGA loudmouth can stop “the wars in the Middle East”.