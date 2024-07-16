JOE V JOE! Tiger King Pleads With President Biden to Fix Prison System: ‘People Have Been Dying!’
Joe Exotic is begging President Joe Biden to act!
The Tiger King star — real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — wrote a press release pleading with the 81-year-old POTUS to sign the Federal Prison Oversight Act after allegedly suffering six years of "unanswered abuse" in the prison system.
Maldonado-Passage said: "Something that was promised during the 2020 campaign and has gone to the waste side [wayside] until three months before the election. All while people have been dying from gross abuse of medical care, solitary confinement, poor diets and plain abuse within the federal prison system and why?
"Because it is one of the most corrupt organizations within our government because too many politicians have an invested interest in making money from the prison system."
The Netflix-star-turned-inmate claimed the bill would "do absolutely no good" unless the staff at prisons were "held criminally responsible" for abusive acts including: "bringing in drugs and contraband, stealing things paid for by the BOP and taking it home, destroying facilities so friends and families can bid on fixing things, the abuse of inmates by depriving them of simple things such as hygiene material to bathe with, including no razor to shave, no comb [for] your hair and no brush for your teeth."
Maldonado-Passage, who is serving more than 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of 17 charges including animal abuse and murder-for-hire, argued that he was punished for mistakes made by his "zoo manager and veterinarian" but the prison wardens aren't being held responsible for their staff's allegedly abusive behavior.
The 61-year-old continued: "The deaths and the lives to inmate’s innocent or not should lay on the shoulders of the people in charge. My abuse has gone unanswered for over 6 years now and no one has been held responsible. I can't wait for them to assign an Ombudsmen so complaints can start being filed. I have over 100 complaints ready for reports to be made."
The reality star's plea for help from President Biden was released on Monday, July 15, two months after he slammed both the president and his opponent Donald Trump in a scathing interview.
Maldonado-Passage grumbled: "Trump never knows when to shut up and Biden can't tell the truth to save his life. Neither one of them knows exactly what the average American person goes through out here to just get by and pay bills."
He further accused both candidates of looking out for themselves and their own first.
The former zoo owner, who is also running for president from behind bars, told Newsweek: "That is why hundreds of millions donated to a campaign should be illegal because when in office they look out for their donors' best interest first. That's why I don't want to take people's money. If I can't do this on my word, I don't want the job."