'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Refusing Medical Care Behind Bars Despite Grim Prognosis

The brash gun-toting tiger man recently made headlines when he ripped into Baskin’s claim that her long-missing husband Don Lewis is “alive and well” in Costa Rica based on an already discounted 1998 U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigative report she made public.

“Don Lewis is NOT alive, I have her original diary and trust me she hated him so bad she could not kill him fast enough,” said the 59-year-old reality star told RadarOnline.com.

“When this story came out, I said I would voluntarily move to death row if he was alive and it made world headlines,” he added. “I investigated her so much I am 100% sure she, her father who is now passed away and …. killed Don Lewis and ground him up.”

