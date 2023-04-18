'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Vows To Deploy Cadaver Dogs To Search For Carole Baskin's Missing Ex After She Unloads Florida Sanctuary

Caged Tiger King Joe Exotic wants to deploy a team of cadaver dogs to search for Carole Baskin’s missing husband once she sells her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Netflix star, currently serving 21 years in federal prison for a failed murder-for-hire plot to eliminate Baskin, has long claimed the body of Don Lewis, 59, was allegedly chopped up and hidden in the Tampa area zoo after he mysteriously vanished in August 1997.

In the latest battle between the archenemies, Joe, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, has issued a press release using his long-shot presidential campaign literature to attack Baskin’s decision to sell the sanctuary and move the few surviving felines to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.