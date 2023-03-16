Imprisoned 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Wants To Claw His Way Into The White House Despite Cancer Woes
Even though he’s battling cancer inside a federal prison, the larger-than-life Tiger King star Joe Exotic is planning to claw his way to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I am running for president,” the brash-talking tiger man declared in an exclusive handwritten letter to this outlet.
The 60-year-old Netflix star, who's serving 21 years in a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate his archenemy Carole Baskin, told RadarOnline.com that he's campaigning for the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to clear his name and help other inmates he claimed were railroaded by the justice system.
“We must make America listen to what is happening to me and thousands of others,” he wrote, referring to claims that his conviction was based on “false testimony” and “suppressed evidence.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Joe, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, said he recently stopped seeking prostate cancer treatment at Fort Worth, Texas’ Federal Medical Center prison because of the debilitating side effects.
"I don't want to do anymore [sic] treatment from in here,” he explained in the letter. “As the medical care here is so bad, I felt better with cancer than after treatment. So, I'm not doing it in here again."
Despite the medical woes, the unstoppable former zoo keeper is running as a Libertarian and his campaign is being financed by the Joseph Maldonado to Free America Committee.
“The best thing you have going for supporting me is that I am used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I am broke, they have taken everything I ever worked for away, and it's time we take this country back,” he stated on his campaign website joeexotic2024.com.
“And yes, I have people in mind that can help run this country a hell of a lot better then [sic] they are now, so let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” he stated.
- Ariana Madix Breaks Silence On Ex Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss, Warns ‘What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run’
- Lisa Vanderpump Mulling Over Renewing Pump's WeHo Lease Amid Scandoval Drama
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Gloria Govan Ordered To Pay $200k To Ex-Lawyers Who Helped Her Fight Matt Barnes During Divorce
The brash gun-toting tiger man recently made headlines when he ripped into Baskin’s claim that her long-missing husband Don Lewis is “alive and well” in Costa Rica based on an already discounted 1998 U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigative report she made public.
“Don Lewis is NOT alive, I have her original diary and trust me she hated him so bad she could not kill him fast enough,” said the 59-year-old reality star claimed to RadarOnline.com.
“When this story came out, I said I would voluntarily move to death row if he was alive and it made world headlines,” he added. “I investigated her so much I am 100% sure she, her father who is now passed away and …. killed Don Lewis and ground him up.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Exotic was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.
An appeals court reduced Exotic’s sentence from 22 years to 21 years in January 2022 due to “improper sentencing guidelines.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Exotic first announced his initial prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2021 when he called upon President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon for his crimes “on compassionate grounds.”
It is unknown if Joe Exotic plans to use his presidential powers, if elected, to go after Baskin, but based on his past bids for the White House, his chances look slim. He only obtained 962 votes nationwide during his 2016 run, and in 2018 received only 664 votes when he tried to become Governor of Oklahoma – his home state.