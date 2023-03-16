Imprisoned 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Wants To Claw His Way Into The White House Despite Cancer Woes

Even though he’s battling cancer inside a federal prison, the larger-than-life Tiger King star Joe Exotic is planning to claw his way to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I am running for president,” the brash-talking tiger man declared in an exclusive handwritten letter to this outlet.

The 60-year-old Netflix star, who's serving 21 years in a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate his archenemy Carole Baskin, told RadarOnline.com that he's campaigning for the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to clear his name and help other inmates he claimed were railroaded by the justice system.