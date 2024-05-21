Your tip
'This is Hitler's Language': Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump Over Since-Deleted 'Unified Reich' Post

donald trump demands apology joe biden white house legal troubles
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump for using 'Hitler's language.'

By:

May 21 2024, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump over his bizarre social media posts touting a "united Reich," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden blasted Trump for using "Hitler's language" in the since-deleted posts.

todd blanche tries block photo evidence donald trump bodyguard jury
Source: MEGA

Trump shared a since-deleted video with fictional headlines about winning the 2024 presidential election.

Trump was accused once again of parroting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler with a series of bizarre social media posts.

The ex-president sparked outrage after he posted videos on Truth Social and Instagram that featured fictional newspaper headlines about him winning November's presidential election. The video appeared to be created using a "vintage" newspaper template that included headlines on Bosnia, Herzegovina, and "the European great powers."

donald trump vows sue makers pure garbage biopic rape ex wife ivana
Source: MEGA

One headline touted a 'unified reich' with Trump's fictional win.

One headline boasting about a "unified Reich" caught social media users' attention and horrified critics.

Amid intense backlash — particularly after the ex-president repeatedly used language similar to that of 1930s Germany when discussing migrants at campaign rallies — the Trump campaign attempted to distance itself from the posts, which had been deleted.

george clooney fundraiser joe biden amal warrant benjamin netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Biden slammed the since-deleted post as 'Hitler's language' at a fundraiser in Boston.

"This was not a campaign video," Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said. "It was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word while the president was in court."

Despite insistence from the Trump camp that the video was not associated with the campaign, Biden seized the opportunity to slam Trump for seemingly supporting a "unified Reich."

donald trump vows sue makers pure garbage biopic rape ex wife ivana
Source: MEGA

The Trump campaign insisted the post was not an official campaign ad.

Biden addressed the controversial video at a fundraiser event in Boston on Tuesday.

"This is Hitler’s language, not America’s," Biden said, according to Reuters' White House correspondent Nandita Rose.

The Democrat president added that Trump "is a little unhinged right now" and is still reeling from his 2020 presidential election loss.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates also slammed Trump over the video.

"It is abhorrent, sickening, and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany’s Nazi government under Adolf Hitler," Bates said in a statement. "Any Antisemitic dog whistling is dangerous and offensive – and profoundly un-American."

Back in March, Trump was accused of praising Hitler during a private meeting with his former chief of staff, John Kelly.

Kelly claimed in a CNN interview that the ex-president insisted the Nazi leader "did some good things" and argued Hitler "rebuilt [Germany’s] economy” after WWI.

"But what did he do with that rebuilt economy?" Kelly recalled asking Trump. "He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said: Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing."

