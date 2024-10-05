Rape-Accused Garth Brooks Praised Wife Trisha Yearwood for Being His Partner in 'Bad Times' 2 Days Before Sexual Assault Scandal Erupted — And 24 HOURS After She Sold Their $4.5M Home

During a recent interview, the Shameless singer told outlets how he appreciates his wife sticking by his side throughout their 19-year marriage.

He said: "My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood's partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one.

"We have a love that's going to last beyond this lifetime. I found her in the last life. I'll find her in the next one."

Brooks, 62, and Yearwood, 60, are a well-known celebrity couple in the music industry and tied the knot in 2005.