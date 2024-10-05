Rape-Accused Garth Brooks Praised Wife Trisha Yearwood for Being His Partner in 'Bad Times' 2 Days Before Sexual Assault Scandal Erupted — And 24 HOURS After She Sold Their $4.5M Home
Garth Brooks had publicly praised his marriage to Trisha Yearwood two days before he was accused of raping a hair and makeup artist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the award-winning country music singer also sold his Tennessee home less than 24 hours before the allegations went public.
During a recent interview, the Shameless singer told outlets how he appreciates his wife sticking by his side throughout their 19-year marriage.
He said: "My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood's partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one.
"We have a love that's going to last beyond this lifetime. I found her in the last life. I'll find her in the next one."
Brooks, 62, and Yearwood, 60, are a well-known celebrity couple in the music industry and tied the knot in 2005.
Brooks and Yearwood offloaded their stunning $4.5 million Brentwood mansion for only $3.34 million on Wednesday, October 4, after having to drop the price several times during negotiations.
According to the mansion's listing on Zillow, the home, which Yearwood bought in 2000, sits on 4.42 acres of private land and is guarded by two gated entrances and nine surveillance cameras.
The family's former home also appeared in over 100 episodes of Yearwood's cooking show Trisha's Southern Kitchen.
- Trisha Yearwood Warning Husband Garth Brooks To 'Spice Things Up' In Their 17-Year Marriage: Source
- Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail
- Garth Brooks Rape Accuser's Lawyer Sensationally Compares Him to DIDDY — After Country Star Branded Sexual Assault Lawsuit a Multi-Million Dollar 'Blackmail' Money-Grab
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery by a woman who is only known as "Jane Roe".
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, October 3, alleges Brooks subjected Roe to traumatic experiences, including sending lewd text messages, groping her breasts, and exposing himself on multiple occasions.
Roe claims the trauma she endured was so severe that she contemplated suicide.
The two-time Grammy Award winner has denied the allegations and said the plaintiff was shaking him down for "hush money".
Brooks told the Daily Mail: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.
"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
A source who recently worked with the country music singer claimed Brooks' wife and children believe he is innocent.
The insider told US Weekly: "Garth is known to be a very kind and nice man, so these allegations are very shocking. Everyone around him, including Trisha and his daughters, believe him to be telling the truth.
"Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do. Everyone around him is shocked."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.