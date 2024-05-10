Savannah Chrisley Served Legal Papers at $2 Million Tennessee Mansion Over Brother Grayson's Car Crash

Todd & Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah was served a lawsuit outside a Tennessee mansion over her brother Grayson's 2022 car crash that allegedly left one man injured. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Patrick Rykwalder, the man who sued Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Grayson, informed the court a process server tracked Savannah down in Nashville.

He said Savannah was handed the legal paperwork on February 13 at her 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,229 sq. ft. home. Patrick said he served Julie with the lawsuit at the prison she's locked up at in Kentucky.

As we first reported, Patrick claimed Grayson crashed into his car while driving on Interstate 65 in Tennessee on November 12, 2022. The incident took place weeks before Todd and Julie checked into prison. Patrick said he was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram and Grayson was the driver of a 2020 Ford 5150 pickup, owned by Todd and Julie.

In his lawsuit, Patrick claimed Grayson was “not paying attention to the roadway in the moments immediately preceding the rear impact.” The suit alleged that Grayson “failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, which included at a minimum maintaining a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles, maintaining a safe operating speed, and avoiding being distracted by electronic devices within his motor vehicle."

Grayson was rushed to the hospital but did not have any serious injuries. Todd & Julie demanded all claims against them be dismissed. They argued Patrick had not been injured by anything they did. In addition, the couple pleaded for the entire case to be sealed.

Todd & Julie’s lawyer said, “Defendants are national television personalities who are requesting that this Court seal the court record in this matter to protect their privacy, especially in light of [Julie] and [Todd’s] appeals of their recent criminal convictions.” Their attorney said the civil lawsuit “concerns matters of private concern or of little legitimate public interest, and disclosure would result in serious embarrassment or other specific harm.” The reality star's rep said the disclosure of certain information in the case "may result in serious embarrassment or exploitation of Defendants’ personal privacy.”

Patrick opposed the request. He argued the couple's criminal cases were not even sealed. In his filing, he said all the defendants had spoke about the accident on their podcasts. “The irony of these arguments is that the Defendants have exploited the facts of this case to remain relevant by making statements to media outlets, they’ve posted about the facts of the case on various social media platforms and publicly discussed the facts of the case on podcasts,” Patrick's lawyer said. He pointed out they all spoke about the incident on their various podcasts.

“For parties who suddenly want privacy — after seeking public attention at every opportunity — they sure have an odd way of going about it. Alternatively, maybe the Defendants want to control the public narrative surrounding the case by getting their version of events publicly and then seeking this Court to seal any counter narrative that may otherwise come out.” He added, “If the Defendants were truly concerned with something embarrassing coming out from the case at bar they would not have utilized their platforms to remain relevant, profit from an otherwise terrible situation, or seek public sympathy by alleging they are the victims.”