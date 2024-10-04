Garth Brooks Rape Case Latest: Scandal-Hit Country Giant Breaks Silence — and Furiously Brands Sexual Assault Lawsuit a 'Hush Money' Shakedown

Breaking his silence on Wednesday on the allegations, which were filed in a state court in California on Thursday, Brooks said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.

"In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."