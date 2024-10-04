Garth Brooks Rape Case Latest: Scandal-Hit Country Giant Breaks Silence — and Furiously Brands Sexual Assault Lawsuit a 'Hush Money' Shakedown
Garth Brooks has slammed rape accusations threatening to destroy his career by branding them a "hush money shakedown".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 62, has been accused of sexual assault and battery by a makeup artist who worked for his wife Trisha Yearwood, 60.
Breaking his silence on Wednesday on the allegations, which were filed in a state court in California on Thursday, Brooks said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.
"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.
"In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Brooks, who previously denied the claims in a complaint filed under the name "John Doe", added to DailyMail.com: "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character.
"We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."
Brooks said the situation "has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face".
He added: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward.
"It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now.
"I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."
The plaintiff, who filed anonymously as "Jane Roe", alleges the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event honoring the R&B singer Sam Moore in May 2019.
In the suit, the plaintiff claims the singer booked only one hotel suite for both of them and when she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.
She accuses him of then accosting her in the doorway nude, hauling her into another room, dangling her upside down by the ankles and raping her, according to court documents.
Before the makeup artist filed her lawsuit, Brooks was aware of her allegations and anonymously filed to fight back, using the name "John Doe".
"Jane Roe" was originally hired to do hair and makeup for Yearwood in 1999, and Brooks eventually enlisted her to do the same for him in 2017, she claims.
In her new lawsuit, the makeup artist alleges Brooks would send her sexually explicit text messages, tell her about his sexual fantasies and discuss sex with her.
She also accuses him of exposing his buttocks and genitals to her on more than one occasion and repeatedly changing clothes in front of her.
