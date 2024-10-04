Another Twist in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce: 'Liar' Star Ioan Gruffudd's Raging Ex-Wife Alice Evans Slams Him for 'Fraternizing' With Lawyer 'Who Nicknamed Her Malice'

Ioan Gruffudd's ongoing divorce war with ex-wife Alice Evans has taken another dramatic turn – and this time it involves the Liar star's female attorney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Evans, who was booted from a Los Angeles courtroom last month for taking photos of her ex, has filed a fresh complaint about Gruffudd and his lawyer Andrea Burkhart.

She wrote: "I turned around and saw her and Gruffudd engaged in conversation, smiling and laughing.

"This concerned me greatly as it appears that Gruffudd is assisting Ms. Burkhart to make disparaging statements about me in her social media."