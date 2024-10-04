Another Twist in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce: 'Liar' Star Ioan Gruffudd's Raging Ex-Wife Alice Evans Slams Him for 'Fraternizing' With Lawyer 'Who Nicknamed Her Malice'
Ioan Gruffudd's ongoing divorce war with ex-wife Alice Evans has taken another dramatic turn – and this time it involves the Liar star's female attorney.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Evans, who was booted from a Los Angeles courtroom last month for taking photos of her ex, has filed a fresh complaint about Gruffudd and his lawyer Andrea Burkhart.
She wrote: "I turned around and saw her and Gruffudd engaged in conversation, smiling and laughing.
"This concerned me greatly as it appears that Gruffudd is assisting Ms. Burkhart to make disparaging statements about me in her social media."
Evans also claimed Burkhart "has been fraternizing" with her Fantastic Four star ex-husband, "has said awful things about (her)" and "refers to (her) as 'Malice' instead of 'Alice' in her Twitter posts".
According to Gruffudd's ex-wife, she was taking pictures of Burkhart – and not Gruffudd – when she was reprimanded in court last month.
She also exposed a series of tweets Burkhart has seemingly written about Gruffudd and Evans' bitter divorce proceedings.
Burkhart, in one tweet dated April 2023, wrote: "She's been found to have committed domestic abuse."
Another, dated July 2024, reads: "Malice's own financial disclosures have been, shall we say, opaque."
One more tweet, from August of this year, said: "Alice just lies about her financial situation."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Evans' latest court filing comes after Gruffudd, 50, filed a complaint last week.
He accused his 56-year-old ex of violating a court restraining order and "disturbing his peace" by posting "harassing and abusive" social media posts regarding the Welsh actor and his 32-year-old fiancée Bianca Wallace.
While Evans admitted she had posted "mean" messages about the couple in 2021 and 2022 because she "was acting out of emotion after the very sudden end of our marriage", she also insisted had not "violated any court orders".
She claimed the posts were "general comments about my life, the dissolution proceedings and court proceedings in general" and said the posts "were not intended to disturb Gruffudd's peace".
Evans added: "Gruffudd's complaints show me that he would like to silence me and does not want me to comment about my life experience.
"Also, Gruffudd's supporters often comment with rants and are rude to me on social media."
The mom of two, who shares daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, with the Forever star, has also asked a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge to issue her a protective order ahead of her court-ordered deposition.
While Gruffudd has claimed the protective order request is a tactic to delay the case further, Evans insisted that was not true.
Evans, in her latest filing, said: "I am happy to sit for my deposition – I am not trying to dodge my deposition."
She also claimed she requested the protective order "to ensure that any deposition addressed only the remaining issues in this case and did not unduly invade my privacy".
A judge is scheduled to rule on Evans' protective order request during a hearing scheduled for October 8.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gruffudd and Evans divorced in 2023 after 16 years of marriage.
Their ugly battle over spousal support, as well as custody and financial support for their two daughters, continues.
Gruffudd agreed to pay $3,000 a month in temporary child support and $1,500 a month in temporary spousal support during a hearing on September 9.
Another hearing, scheduled for February 13, will reportedly solidify a more permanent support arrangement between the actor and his wife.
