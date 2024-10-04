Your tip
Desperate Miranda Lambert 'Going Glam to Hold Onto Her Man Brendan McLoughlin' After He Was Caught 'Dirty Dancing'

Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert is turning into a blonde bombshell to keep her man, Brendan McLoughlin.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Miranda Lambert is putting the sizzle back in her troubled marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin after he was caught dancing with multiple women who were not his wife.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the Little Red Wagon singer is leaning on her glam squad to get her younger husband's eyes back where they belong – on her.

Lambert, 40, was dressed to the nines at the September 11 MTV Video Music Awards, where her husband, 32, couldn't keep his hands to himself.

The source said: "She's going for the blonde bombshell look, and it's working on Brendan.

"She's flirting up a storm and has him eating out of her hand.”

miranda lambert husband mystery woman breaks silence dirty dancing
Source: MEGA

McLoughlin was seen dancing with women in his wife's downtown Nashville bar.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lambert was left fuming after McLoughlin was caught on video dancing with women at her bar Casa Rosa in June.

Both the women he was caught dancing with, and her husband himself, later claimed it was all a misunderstanding. There was no flirting going on, and McLoughlin behaved like a gentleman.

Their denial helped save McLoughlin from Lambert's rage this time around.

The source claims the couple, who have been married since 2019, "has been through a bumpy time".

They said: "Brendan was caught being naughty with the ladies and he's got a lot of making up to do.

"But the scandal has spurred Miranda to make some changes, too."

mystery woman speaks out on inappropriate dancing with miranda lamberts husband
Source: @.paynes/tiktok

The video of McLoughlin quickly went viral.

The source continued: "They've always had a physical connection, and Miranda's raised the bar by dressing sexier, changing up her hair and makeup.

"She's never been one for plastic surgery, but word is she's doing a little non-invasive stuff here and there."

Added the insider: "Bottom line, she wants to save her marriage and she wants to have a baby.

"Where there's a will there's a way is Miranda's philosophy, and she means to get both."

miranda lambert fears career impact backlash selfie fans concert
Source: MEGA

Lambert married McLoughlin four years after divorcing Blake Shelton.

One of the women caught dancing with the ex-cop explained she ran into McLoughlin at Lambert's Nashville bar while she was celebrating a bachelorette trip with some of her friends.

She told InTouch: "Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance.

"We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."

The woman said that as the night went on, her group ended up "near the roped-off section" and asked McLoughlin "if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be".

Source: Instagram

Lambert recently boasted about McLoughlin on social media.

The woman said Lambert's husband obliged, and they thanked him.

She continued: "Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I'm not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be's night so special and fun.

"He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

