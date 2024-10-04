Secret Hospital Moves, Death Threats, No Autopsy and Brutal Cremation: John Amos' Shell-Shocked Family Calls for 'Justice' Amid 'Good Times' Actor MURDER Fears
John Amos' shell-shocked family has refused to rule out the possibility of foul play in his death – and they are turning to the actor's son Kelly Christopher 'K.C.' Amos for answers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Amos, who passed away on August 21 aged 84, was secretly moved from hotel to hotel before his death from suspected congestive heart failure.
No autopsy was performed, and K.C., 53, secretly had the Good Times star cremated before Amos' family even learned of his passing.
The Roots actor's goddaughter Amy Goudy, in a lengthy statement posted to Facebook on behalf of the Amos family on Tuesday, questioned the narrative and K.C.'s potential involvement in her godfather's demise.
She wrote: "Our family statement: Please note that this statement is being released by the collective family and close friends of John Amos.
"Our family only learned of his death today through media reports, only to discover he actually passed away 45 days ago.
"Shockingly, we were not notified, nor were any family members informed."
Goudy said the Amos family never received the actor's death certificate, and K.C. – who was listed on the certificate as Amos' "informant" – has refused to say "where or why" the Coming to America star died.
She continued: "This tragic news has left us in shock and heartache.
"We do not have a death certificate, nor do we know where or why he died, but we know he was suffering from congestive heart failure and dementia.
"We fear he was likely cremated to avoid any potential investigation into the conditions surrounding his final days."
According to Goudy, K.C. Amos – as well as two other individuals Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster – began "isolating" the beloved actor from his other family members in the months before his mysterious and sudden death.
She said Amos "may have been neglected and isolated during his final days" and referenced the elder abuse investigation launched in June 2023.
Goudy said: "Over the past year, John Amos was isolated from his family and close friends by Kelly 'KC' Amos, Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster.
"Despite our repeated attempts to maintain contact, KC prevented access to him, controlled and monitored his calls and severed ties with John's daughter Shannon Amos, his brother Leslie 'Syl' Franklin, his grandchildren Quiera Colston and Jhazz Williams, his business manager Paul Baldessare, his god-daughter Amy Goudy, his niece Sherri Korsun, his former accountant and other close family members, friends, and loved ones.
"KC portrayed an image of a close father-son relationship on social media, but the reality was far more complex.
"Our father suffered from dementia, and KC often gave John verbal prompts to create a narrative on social media that was not reflective of the truth."
She continued: "We were deeply concerned that our father may have been neglected and isolated during his final days as we received photos from concerned neighbors and a medical professional.
"One photo even prompted an Elder Abuse investigation to no avail."
Amos' family went on to question why "no medical professionals, coroner, or authorities informed (them) of his passing" and why "KC did not notify any family member directly".
They also said "there are critical questions that need answers" because they believe "KC likely made the decision to have John Amos cremated without the family's knowledge".
Goudy wrote: "We suspect these actions may have been taken to alter potential wills and collect life insurance or other benefits."
The Amos family, at the end of their statement on Tuesday, said they "refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play" and demand "justice and clarity" regarding the Good Times star's death.
They said: "We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play.
"At a time when we should be grieving and celebrating our father's remarkable life, we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of seeking justice and clarity."
Meanwhile, Extra's Billy Bush, 52, spoke to Amos' daughter Shannon Amos, his brother Leslie Franklin, his granddaughter Quiera Williams, Goudy and the actor's business manager Paul Baldessare following the news of the movie star's death.
According to Shannon, she was unable to visit Amos because K.C. "kept moving" their father. She also claimed K.C. had been arrested "for making death threats" against her.
Shannon Amos said: "The challenge that we had is that my brother kept moving my father from hotel to hotel from various jurisdictions.
"He would move so frequently and so fast that we were having a difficult time finding him, but we were able to identify the hotels from his TikTok posts on social media."
She added: "My brother was actually arrested at one point for making death threats against me, and Amy was actually the last person to see him."
Goudy added: "None of us were able to talk to him. His phones were turned off. K.C. wouldn't take calls. There was no way to access him any other way."
The Amos family once again called for "justice" for the Die Hard 2 actor so they can "celebrate (Amos) and his legacy".
Shannon said: "My hope out of all of this is some kind of justice, some kind of justice and I don't hate my brother. I hate who he's become. I hate what he's done.
"We want to be able to celebrate my father and his legacy and the light that he shined in our lives. I've been grieving my father for the past year, and this is just closure to that grief."
