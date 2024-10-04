Secret Hospital Moves, Death Threats, No Autopsy and Brutal Cremation: John Amos' Shell-Shocked Family Calls for 'Justice' Amid 'Good Times' Actor MURDER Fears

John Amos' shell-shocked family has refused to rule out the possibility of foul play in his death – and they are turning to the actor's son Kelly Christopher 'K.C.' Amos for answers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Amos, who passed away on August 21 aged 84, was secretly moved from hotel to hotel before his death from suspected congestive heart failure.

No autopsy was performed, and K.C., 53, secretly had the Good Times star cremated before Amos' family even learned of his passing.

The Roots actor's goddaughter Amy Goudy, in a lengthy statement posted to Facebook on behalf of the Amos family on Tuesday, questioned the narrative and K.C.'s potential involvement in her godfather's demise.