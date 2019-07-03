Miranda Lambert Caught Drinking Alone Without New Hubby See the shocking photos as the country crooner throws back booze!

Miranda Lambert, who has confessed she “started drinking a little extra” after her divorce from crooner Blake Shelton, treated herself to her own personal Girls Night Out last week, throwing down drinks alone at several New York City hotspots, and RadarOnline.com has all the photots of her private party.

Lambert appeared to be in good spirits as she sipped on some frosty beverages and wine, and even smiled at fellow patrons. While her hot cop husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was out enjoying his own time with friends in the city, Miranda decided to grab a bite, throw back a few, and then head to a local bar for a night cap.

The “Smokin’ and Drinkin’” singer has talked about her drinking habit before, and even admits to carrying a small booze bag for emergencies.

“My assistant packs — I call it my nanny bag — she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies,

for meltdowns and things like that,” she revealed in 2017.

As she gets ready to return to work for first time in 8-months, check out how the Grammy winner spent her time alone.