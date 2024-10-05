Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face divorce rumors.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly drifted apart as the Duke seems relieved to be without her on his solo "world tour".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry was spotted smiling from ear to ear during his trip to Africa without his wife, leading to rampant speculation surrounding the royal's marital woes.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan divorce rumors fever pitch leading very separate lives
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was all smiles during his solo trip to Africa.

In the past, Harry and Meghan were known for their joint efforts in promoting charitable causes through their foundation, Archewell. However, Harry's recent trips saw him flying solo.

The duke also ended up spending the night of his 40th birthday away from his wife as he spent it hiking with his friends.

Harry appeared at ten engagements in the last 15 days without Meghan by his side as he went on a "quasi-royal tour" across three locations, including New York, London and Lesotho.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan divorce rumors fever pitch leading very separate lives
Source: MEGA

Harry has spent a lot of time apart from Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.

"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.

"He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England.

"He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.

"His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan divorce rumors fever pitch leading very separate lives
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Harry 'hated their bids for stardom'.

Article continues below advertisement

The last time Meghan was seen was the day before her husband's birthday, and she was barely at their home in Montecito earlier this year when Harry was reportedly "moping around" by himself at a local cafe.

According to recent reports, the pair spent extended periods apart, but this was denied by sources close to the couple.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan divorce rumors fever pitch leading very separate lives
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes' friends said the couple are finding their own 'tracks'.

A Sussexes' confidante insisted: "It is normal for couples to not do everything together."

Their friends told outlets Harry and Meghan "remain a happy couple", but they are professionally taking a twin-track approach where the mother of two explores Hollywood and her business endeavors.

An insider told People: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals - not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.