'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be dining at the top table with all the big players," an insider spilled. "In London, he only needed to click his fingers and people would line up to invite him to their upscale bashes. But that's just not happened for him and Meghan — and that's a real kick in the teeth."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in Meghan's old Tinseltown haunts. But sources dished as they struggle with their toxic fallout from their split with 38-year-old Harry's bluebood kin, they've been snubbed by showbiz elite — and have seen themselves sink to C-list territory.
"It's hitting home hard that the old-school types aren't willing to let them into their circles. So, hangouts with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks aren't in the cards in the same way they've been blanked by Beyoncé and A-listers like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt."
Sources whisper former the Suits starlet, 41, is desperate to pump up their standing by interviewing celebs on her podcast, Archetypes — but she was recently reduced to hosting hotel heiress Paris Hilton.
That backfired big-time when she triggered haters by complaining about being treated as a sex object during her stint as a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal — but admitted lumping Hilton into the same category.
Meghan apologized but caught fire anyway from stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, who insisted Harry's wife didn't recognize the game show was just another acting gig, not a reflection of her personal worth.
But now there's another firestorm brewing. Spies say the pair — who are attempting to tone down their upcoming Netflix docuseries about royal life to minimize the bad blood with Britain's ruling family — have also been spending less time with Santa Barbara neighbors Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee.
As Harry and Meghan scurry to shore up their connections, sources say they're eyeing other options and are slated to attend a December 6 charity gala with outcast actor Alec Baldwin, who killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after his prop gun — that was loaded — accidentally went off on the 2021 movie set.
"Harry hates how they've gone from hobnobbing with the Obamas and the Clooneys to planning powwows with Baldwin and Hilton — and while he means no offense to these celebrities, it's just all getting a little desperate.
"The big A-listers are seeing the Sussexes as reality TV-type fodder now, and it's got Harry rattled and red-faced. He wants Meghan to think big — but of course, it's her way or the highway, so communication is awkward.
"Harry's learned the harsh truth — he made his bed and now has to lie in it!"