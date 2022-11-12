'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite

Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be dining at the top table with all the big players," an insider spilled. "In London, he only needed to click his fingers and people would line up to invite him to their upscale bashes. But that's just not happened for him and Meghan — and that's a real kick in the teeth."