Elvis' Tragic Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Said to Have Had 'Premonition' He Was Going to Die — After The King's Secret Autopsy Files Were Leaked

Riley opened up about her family's dynamics and her involvement in preparing Lisa Marie's upcoming memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, based on audio recordings left behind by her late mother.

Oprah, referring to an excerpt from the book, asked: "The morning of Elvis' death, your mother woke up and knew instinctively that something was off. You want to tell us about that? She's nine years old, and most of us remember when we were nine years old."

The Daisy Jones and The Six actress answered: "Yeah, definitely. I think this is the first time she's ever talked in detail about his death in the book.

"She said goodnight to him and I think she knew saying 'goodnight'. Like she had some kind of a sense — I think she had a sense many times that he wasn't OK."

Recalling a letter penned by Lisa Marie as a child, Riley revealed: "She also wrote these letters when she was little that we have, kind of saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die.'"