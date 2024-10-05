Elvis' Tragic Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Said to Have Had 'Premonition' He Was Going to Die — After The King's Secret Autopsy Files Were Leaked
Lisa Marie Presley allegedly predicted her father was going to die when she was young.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Riley Keough had recently shared chilling details about her late mother's intuition regarding Elvis Presley's final days after autopsy files about his death were leaked.
Elvis tragically passed away at the age of 42 at his Graceland estate in August 1977. While the news of his death shocked the world, Lisa Marie, who was just a kid at the time, had an eerie premonition that her father's time was running out.
In an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Riley disclosed that Lisa Marie "had some kind of a sense".
Riley opened up about her family's dynamics and her involvement in preparing Lisa Marie's upcoming memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, based on audio recordings left behind by her late mother.
Oprah, referring to an excerpt from the book, asked: "The morning of Elvis' death, your mother woke up and knew instinctively that something was off. You want to tell us about that? She's nine years old, and most of us remember when we were nine years old."
The Daisy Jones and The Six actress answered: "Yeah, definitely. I think this is the first time she's ever talked in detail about his death in the book.
"She said goodnight to him and I think she knew saying 'goodnight'. Like she had some kind of a sense — I think she had a sense many times that he wasn't OK."
Recalling a letter penned by Lisa Marie as a child, Riley revealed: "She also wrote these letters when she was little that we have, kind of saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die.'"
Lisa Marie's daughter explained how Graceland, despite its chaotic atmosphere, held a special place for her mother.
Riley revealed: "Upstairs was only her and her dad. I think she got a lot of intimate time up there with him. No one else was up there."
Lida Marie's premonition was revealed shortly after Elvis' secret autopsy file was leaked, causing speculation about his true cause of death.
The King of Rock n' Roll was just 42 years old when he was discovered face down in the bathroom at his Graceland home. For nearly 50 years, his family sealed his autopsy results – until now, a report has uncovered the extent of his health issues.
Years of drug abuse left a devastating impact on the singer's body, and his weight ballooned to the point where he needed a full-time nurse to help manage his daily routine.
While an autopsy was performed within a day of Elvis' body being discovered, the results were sealed for decades, fueling speculation surrounding his death.
