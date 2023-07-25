Tragic Death Confession: Lisa Marie Presley Planned to ‘Climb to the Top as a Singer’ Before ‘Ego Got the Best of Her'
Lisa Marie Presley was plotting to return to her love of singing and was “ready to climb to the top” before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“She was really eager to show the world she was ready,” an insider close to the situation revealed before adding Elvis’ only child wanted to not only release new music but wanted to take her role as leader of the Presley estate more seriously.
“But her ego got the best of her. She was killing herself all along the way and didn’t even know it,” said a source referencing the bombshell autopsy report released earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the report revealed Lisa Marie died at age 54 from a known complication of weight-loss surgery.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined the singer passed away on January 12 due to a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue from a bariatric procedure.
Sources spilled the recovering addict went under the knife in 2019 when she weighed 257 pounds. A family friend said, “These surgeries are overwhelmingly successful, it was Lisa Marie’s own self-care after her surgery that killed her.”
Sources said the troubled Princess of Graceland became stressed about having to make the rounds to promote the 2022 Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler. Insiders said Lisa Marie was determined to look her best during the award circuit.
“She’d ballooned to an embarrassing weight before her surgery Z— and yo-yoed in weight even after it, “a source spilled. “She was taking a lot of drugs in the last days because she wanted to look thin.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Stunned to Discover She Had Secret Weight Loss Surgery Before Death
- Autopsy Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley Died of a Small Bowel Obstruction, Riddled With Opioids and Antipsychotic Drugs
- Priscilla Presley Lost Bid to Be Buried Next to Elvis as Part of $1 Million Settlement With Granddaughter Riley in Court: Sources
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.comnewsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Her weight and her body could not take it,” said the source. The autopsy report showed Lisa Marie also had the legally prescribed painkiller oxycodone in her system, as well as the antipsychotic quetiapine and buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder.
“These drugs paralyze the intestines. The longer food you eat stays in your intestines, the more water is absorbed by the body, and waste becomes as hard as a rock, causing an obstruction,” said an expert.
The report also revealed Lisa Marie had a history of “overmedicating,” “alcohol abuse” and “illicit drug use.” Elvis’ only child who was believed to have been sober since 2015 did smoke “one pack of cigarettes daily,” the coroner report said.