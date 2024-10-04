Presley Pain: Elvis' Daughter Lisa Marie Coped With King's Death By 'Playing His Songs Over and Over While Numbing Herself With Booze'

Oprah asked Riley if she witnessed her mother "many times or several times in that state of grief crying over her dad's music".

The actress answered: "Yes, I would walk in her room, and she had speakers – because this was back in the day – and she would be sitting on the floor crying, and she'd listen to her dad's music."

In another clip, Riley revealed how she came up with the memoir's name.

The Logan Lucky actress said: "It's a funny thing because this is a song that she duetted with her father."

"And she didn't want to at first. And she was convinced to sing the song, and for one I think it's a beautiful duet between the two of them. And secondly when I was trying to figure out what the book was about for me."