Presley Pain: Elvis' Daughter Lisa Marie Coped With King's Death By 'Playing His Songs Over and Over While Numbing Herself With Booze'
Lisa Marie Presley listened to her father's music while drunk to death with his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Riley Keough, the 35-year-old actress and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, had opened up about her late mother's grieving process.
In the upcoming CBS special, An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie And Riley, Keough spoke candidly about how her mother dealt with the untimely death of Elvis 47 years ago.
Oprah and Riley visited the iconic Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, for the intimate one-on-one interview.
Riley used the special to promote her mom's posthumous memoir, From Here To The Great Unknown.
She told Oprah: "Her grief was very... I don't think she knew how to process it. It was a very private thing for her. She would listen to his music alone, if she was drunk, and cry' over the years."
Oprah asked Riley if she witnessed her mother "many times or several times in that state of grief crying over her dad's music".
The actress answered: "Yes, I would walk in her room, and she had speakers – because this was back in the day – and she would be sitting on the floor crying, and she'd listen to her dad's music."
In another clip, Riley revealed how she came up with the memoir's name.
The Logan Lucky actress said: "It's a funny thing because this is a song that she duetted with her father."
"And she didn't want to at first. And she was convinced to sing the song, and for one I think it's a beautiful duet between the two of them. And secondly when I was trying to figure out what the book was about for me."
Riley also recalled the impact the two family deaths have had on her.
She said: "I think having two family members who have passed away, a lot of that time and grief has been spent wondering about where they are. And I think that the perspective I choose to have is that they are onto a sort of new adventure: The Great Unknown."
Lisa Marie passed away on January 12, 2023, after being put on life support following a health scare and medical emergency.
She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital earlier today after EMTs responded to her Calabasas home. It was later revealed Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and was reportedly administered epinephrine to regain a pulse.
