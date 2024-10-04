Kim Kardashian Accused of Using AI to Write 'Free Menendez Brothers' Essay: 'She Can't Produce This Stuff!'

Kim Kardashian has been mocked for trying to get cold-blooded killers Erik and Lyle Menendez released from prison – and some critics think she used artificial intelligence to help her in the controversial crusade.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kardashian, 43, penned a groveling open letter supporting the infamous brothers 35 years after they murdered their parents José and Kitty Menendez.

But not everybody believes the billionaire wannabe lawyer wrote the missive all by herself.

An insider told us: "Kim has potentially really landed herself in it with this one."