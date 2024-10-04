Kim Kardashian Accused of Using AI to Write 'Free Menendez Brothers' Essay: 'She Can't Produce This Stuff!'
Kim Kardashian has been mocked for trying to get cold-blooded killers Erik and Lyle Menendez released from prison – and some critics think she used artificial intelligence to help her in the controversial crusade.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kardashian, 43, penned a groveling open letter supporting the infamous brothers 35 years after they murdered their parents José and Kitty Menendez.
But not everybody believes the billionaire wannabe lawyer wrote the missive all by herself.
An insider told us: "Kim has potentially really landed herself in it with this one."
Our source continued: "Fans are scouring every line of that essay and pointing out 'proof' it was produced by AI by giving it prompts on the Menendez case and prompting it with the themes of her article.
"If they can get it to produce exactly the same wording she used, she is going to look a complete fool."
Kardashian, in her letter published by NBC News on Thursday, argued in favor of releasing Erik Menendez, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, from San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility 28 years after they were found guilty of murdering their parents.
She wrote: "We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be.
"Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I’m not!"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also touted the convicted killers – especially after visiting them in prison last month with a camera crew by her side.
She continued: "I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men.
"When I visited the prison three weeks ago, one of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.
"Twenty-four family members, including their parents' siblings, have released statements fully supporting Lyle and Erik and have respectfully requested that the justice system free them."
But as RadarOnline.com reported, Kardashian has been met with backlash and ridicule for her open letter supporting the Menendez brothers.
Several critics took to social media after the lengthy piece was published on Thursday to mock the SKIMS founder and her attempt to "sway" the justice system.
One person wrote: "With all due respect to Kim K, there's absolutely zero reason why a letter from her should have any sway in the court system at all. Full stop."
Another said: "Does she think she's a lawyer or something."
A third user scoffed: "This dumb b---- is not a lawyer and no way she even wrote that."
Meanwhile, an insider told us Kardashian is "used to" the "type of hatred" she has received after campaigning for the Menendez brothers' release – even if it is a "bizarre move" for someone who got famous for a sex tape.
Our source said: "Kim is used to this type of hatred ever since she started her campaigns to get prisoners released.
"It's a bizarre move for a woman who made her name featuring in a sex tape, but she's determined to press on with this as she is very, very used to trolling and mockery."
Our insider added: "And say what you want about the Kardashians, she knows how to keep herself in the headlines."
The Menendez brothers' case has also received renewed interest with the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
New evidence that has the potential to set the pair free has also emerged this year – including a handwritten letter one of the brothers wrote to their cousin "proving" their father molested them.
Although nothing has changed for Erik and Lyle's cases since their life sentences were handed down 28 years ago, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently showed interest in revisiting the murder convictions.
