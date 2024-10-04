No More Misery: Slimmed Down Kathy Bates, 76, 'Retiring From Showbiz' so She Can 'Focus on Finally Landing a Man'
Kathy Bates is bowing out of showbiz so she can concentrate on landing a man.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Misery actress has announced she's shed 100 pounds off her 5-foot-3 frame and has jumped back into the dating scene.
Sources claimed Bates is ready to step away from acting so she can dance off with a real-life romantic partner.
The Oscar-nominated actress said her role in CBS's Matlock reboot is the last acting gig she'll take.
She proclaimed: "This is my last dance.
"Everything I've prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it, and it's exhausting."
The once-hefty movie star, who tipped the scales at 237 pounds, now weighs in at a slim 137.
An insider spilled: "Kathy is healthier and happier and looking to start a new chapter of her life."
While the star's rep later clarified Bates isn't retiring and is focused on Matlock, the insider said: "She believes she's accomplished all she can in her career and now it's time to start focusing on her!
"She would like to meet someone nice – and now that she's slim and feeling sexier, she wants to put some energy into finding Mr. Right.
"She doesn't want to spend her retirement years alone!"
At the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, the Matlock actress, 76, appeared alongside Giancarlo Esposito and Antony Starr to honor screen villains while presenting. During the bit, Bates joked that her 1990 movie Misery impacted her dating life.
Bates said onstage: "Everybody loves heroes. In drama, they're called the protagonist", Esposito, known for his Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring added: "But without villains, or antagonists, there wouldn't be much of a story."
Starr, who has played The Boys' Homelander since the Prime Video series debuted in 2019, said playing well-known villain roles can create "downsides once you're back in the real world".
She joked: "Do you know how hard it was to get a date after Misery.
"And my American Horror Story was forgetting to thank Ryan Murphy after I won my Emmy."
Bates has been single since her marriage to Tony Campisi ended in divorce in 1997 – and insiders dish she's even reached out to some of her Hollywood pals to set her up on dates.
The source said: "She's very excited about the prospect!"
