'Dallas' Icon Linda Gray Launches Plan to Play Poltergeist In Comeback Show Special — With Bobby Ewing As Sidekick Ghost!

Iconic Dallas star Linda Gray has launched a plan to ride back to Southfork Ranch for one last Christmas — this time as a ghost haunting the home she once inhabited as Sue Ellen Ewing on the ’70s mega-hit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she also wants fellow Dallas veteran Patrick Duffy, who played her brother-in-law, Bobby Ewing, to join her.

Gray, 84, and Duffy would play ghosts guarding the infamous homestead against a Taylor Swift-type pop princess who takes up residence to shoot a music video for her new holiday song.