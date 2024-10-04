'Dallas' Icon Linda Gray Launches Plan to Play Poltergeist In Comeback Show Special — With Bobby Ewing As Sidekick Ghost!
Iconic Dallas star Linda Gray has launched a plan to ride back to Southfork Ranch for one last Christmas — this time as a ghost haunting the home she once inhabited as Sue Ellen Ewing on the ’70s mega-hit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she also wants fellow Dallas veteran Patrick Duffy, who played her brother-in-law, Bobby Ewing, to join her.
Gray, 84, and Duffy would play ghosts guarding the infamous homestead against a Taylor Swift-type pop princess who takes up residence to shoot a music video for her new holiday song.
Since it is holiday-themed, Gray and Duffy's ghosts would be conspiring to keep the pop star from falling in love with the ranch's caretaker.
A source said: "Linda wants to return to the place where she achieved her greatest TV stardom in a holiday-themed love letter to the famous location."
The project might pay tribute to the famous Dallas dwelling, but Duffy and Gray would be playing all-new characters.
She and Duffy, 75, co-starred on the primetime soap's original run on CBS from 1978 to 1991 and in the TNT reboot, which ran from 2012 to 2014, until it was canceled after Larry Hagman's death at age 81.
The source continued: "She wants to leave on a more upbeat note than on the reboot", which saw Sue Ellen fall off the wagon and Christopher Ewing die in an explosion.
Dallas' cliffhanger ending "left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans, and that's not how Linda wants them to remember her character.
"While the new movie wouldn't be a continuation of the Ewing saga, the project could give fans the closure they've been demanding."
For the project, Gray has reteamed with TV movie executive producer Larry Thompson, whom she previously worked with on last December's hit Lifetime TV series Ladies of the 80s: A Divas Christmas.
Dallas remains a fan favorite and is the basis of an upcoming cast reunion meet-and-greet fan event at Southfork on October 25 to 27. Gray and Duffy are among the stars expected to attend the event, which has been described as a "weekend of unparalleled entertainment at the iconic Southfork Ranch".
Gray and Duffy will be joined at the Southfork Experience by Steve Kanaly, Charlene Tilton, Sheree J. Wilson, Audrey Landers, Jack Scalia, Jenilee Harrison, Joan Van Ark, Cathy Podewell, and Christopher Atkins.
At the event, fans can attend a meet and greet with their favorite characters, get autographs, and hear behind-the-scenes stories at exclusive panels. They can also tour the property and relive classic moments from the show.
A similar reunion took place in May at The Hollywood Show and was the largest so far with 25 actors from the series in one room.
Fans can watch the original Dallas on Amazon Prime's Freevee.
