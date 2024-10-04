Your tip
Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail

Garth Brooks is caught up in new sexual assault allegations.

Oct. 4 2024

Garth Brooks was hit with sexual assault and battery accusations from his former hair and makeup artist.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tangled details surrounding the alleged blackmail and deleted text messages involved in the new lawsuit against the country music star.

Brooks previously filed a lawsuit against the woman and accused her of attempted extortion.

The Grammy-winning artist, 62, was accused of sexual assault and battery in a complaint filed in a state court in California on Thursday, October 3.

The plaintiff, who filed anonymously as "Jane Roe," claimed the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only got one hotel suite for both of them. When she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.

According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles and raped her.

Brooks is 6 feet tall, while the plaintiff is allegedly only 5 feet.

Brooks denied the allegations and claimed the lawsuit was a money-grab.

Roe claimed Brooks took off his clothes in front of her and groped her breasts. She said he made repeated sexual comments even when she said it made her uncomfortable and alleged he once made comments in front of his manager and Yearwood.

The lawsuit said Brooks sent her sexually explicit text messages and alleged that Brooks later took Roe’s phone and deleted most of them.

Brooks allegedly assaulted the plaintiff in a hotel room in LA.

In Brooks's lawsuit against Roe, he alleged that Roe worked with him as an independent contractor for 15 years until May 2020, when she moved from Tennessee to Mississippi.

Brooks said he agreed to help her when she ran into financial difficulties out of "loyalty, friendship, and a desire to improve [Roe's] condition" but claimed she demanded more, including a salaried position and medical benefits.

The two-time Grammy winner said he did not agree to her terms and claimed she threatened him with "false and outrageous" allegations of sexual misconduct from years ago.

Brooks was accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed on Thursday, October 3.

After his show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Brooks shared an update to Instagram, adding that he "really needed this".

The singer denied the rape accusations against him, branding it a "hush money" shakedown.

He told outlets: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Brooks allegedly talked about having a threesome with his wife and the plaintiff.

Doe's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, responded to Brooks' blackmail allegations and said: "I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true.

"It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims. We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona."

