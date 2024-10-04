Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail

The Grammy-winning artist, 62, was accused of sexual assault and battery in a complaint filed in a state court in California on Thursday, October 3.

The plaintiff, who filed anonymously as "Jane Roe," claimed the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only got one hotel suite for both of them. When she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.

According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles and raped her.

Brooks is 6 feet tall, while the plaintiff is allegedly only 5 feet.