Mariah Carey Vegas Residency Tickets Given Away For Free To Guarantee Sold-Out Shows The singer’s not attracting audiences ‘like she used to,’ says a source.

Mariah Carey had a vision of a packed house when she signed on to continue her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and that’s exactly what the artist will get — no matter what it takes!

In meetings with casino executives, it was decided some tickets for all of 49-year-old Carey’s eight dates in February will be given out free to select people so that the venue is guaranteed to be “sold out,” a source told gossip writer A.J. Benza in his Fame column, exclusively on RadarOnline.com.

“Every high roller and whale who’s flying into Vegas is being given free tickets to her show,” claimed the source. “They’re being handed out at sports books, included in room service bills and slipped under doors all over the hotel.”

While Carey’s reps denied the story, the source insisted: “That’s why she wanted a residency and not a tour — because she’s not selling out like she used to.”

Photo Credit:Shutterstock (3)

Zayn Malik Gets Overprotective of Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik had planned to play it cool now that he’s rekindled his romance with Gigi Hadid — but a former flame of the Victoria’s Secret stunner kept making himself a nuisance.

Malik, 27, wasn’t thrilled with all the cutesy messages Bachelorette hunk Tyler Cameron was leaving on Hadid’s phone at all hours, so he gave her an ultimatum: tell the guy to beat it, or he would deal with it his way.

When Hadid, 24, dismissed the voicemails as nothing to be worried about, the former boy-bander sprung into action.

“Zayn felt Tyler was disrespecting him and not taking his relationship with Gigi seriously,” a source told Fame. “So he rang him up and told him to back off. No hard words were exchanged, just a lesson in respect.”

Photo Credit:Shutterstock; Instagram (2)

Scientology Stealing Ethan Suplee’s Bragging Rights

My Name is Earl star Ethan Suplee is half the man he used to be thanks to a strict high-protein, keto diet and hours of grueling cardio that turned the quarter-ton actor into a chiseled 220-pound hunk.

But high-ranking members of the Church of Scientology are taking full credit for the 43-year-old’s evolution.

“Right now, there are Church prospects who are being told that they had everything to do with his weight loss and they’re promising to do the same for others who are thinking of becoming followers,” a source told Fame of Suplee, who has been a follower of the sect for over 20 years.

According to the source, the Church is crediting Suplee’s pounds melting away to intense counseling sessions that cleared the actor’s mind of unwanted behavior patterns and discomforts.

“Ethan would rather they not continue this, but he can’t say anything out of fear of being disciplined,” said the source.