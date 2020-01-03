Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mariah's Misery! Carey Struggling To Sell Tickets During Las Vegas Residency The massive venue is barely at half capacity for ‘The Butterfly Returns!’

Mariah Carey may have been voted the most successful artist of all time in 2019, but her ticket sales are saying otherwise, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Carey, 49, is planning a Las Vegas residency titled “The Butterfly Returns” in February with eight dates listed.

But it seems the superstar singer is failing to sell out with nearly half of ticket sales still available for each show.

For the February 14 and 15 shows at Caesars Palace, which are weekends shows, over 1,200 tickets still remain.

And the weekday concerts are even worse. On Wednesday, February 19, a whopping 80 percent of tickets remain available.

The highest ticket sold at her concerts run for an average of $100.

In comparison, singer Ariana Grande’s worldwide “Sweetener” tour sold out in just minutes at an average $275 per ticket.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if this will mean that Carey will be forced to cancel some of her shows.

Carey’s struggle to sell tickets comes despite riding high in the charts and being named one of Billboard’s most successful artists of all time.

She was voted “Billboard’s first-ever performer to have #1 in each of the last four decades.”

However, this isn’t the first time Carey has had her share of troubles in the past when it comes to tickets.

During her summer 2018 Las Vegas residency, ticket sales were also low, that they were being sold at discount sites such as StubHub and Seat geek.