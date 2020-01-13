Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Back Together 1 Year After Split: ‘She Has Always Loved Him’ Supermodel threw the singer a VIP birthday party in NYC.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on, over one year after calling it quits!

The supermodel, 24, was spotted celebrating the singer’s birthday with him on Friday, January 10, at the Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City. They were joined by Gigi’s family, including sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid, who brought along his famous girlfriend, pop diva Dua Lipa. The family also celebrated Yolanda’s 56th birthday over the weekend.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source told E! News. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source continued. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Gigi and Zayn, 27, broke things off in late 2018 following three years of on-and-off dating. Insiders at the time said that the “PILLOWTALK” singer had a lot of issues, and despite Gigi’s willingness to help, it all got to be too much.

Now, however, it seems the two have solved their differences. The supermodel reportedly rented a private room at il Buco for her beau’s birthday dinner.

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn,” the source said. “They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

During their time apart, Gigi was spotted spending time with friends — whom insiders said she cut off when she was with Zayn. She was also seen on several dates with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. Their romance sent shockwaves through the Twittersphere, but luckily for Zayn, it was short-lived.

The singer, meanwhile, remained mostly out of the spotlight during his break from Gigi.

Reconciliation rumors spread over the holidays after the blonde bombshell shared an Instagram Story video of her cooking a chicken curry pasta salad, a recipe from Zayn’s mom, Tricia Brannan Malik. Fueling the rumors, Tricia reposted Gigi’s Story.