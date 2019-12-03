Sorry Mohamed! Hadid’s Ex-Fiancée Goes Instagram Official With New Man

Sorry Mohamed! Hadid’s Ex-Fiancée Goes Instagram Official With New Man

Sorry Mohamed! Hadid’s Ex-Fiancée Goes Instagram Official With New Man Real estate mogul was engaged to Shiva Safai for 5 years before sudden split.

Mohamed Hadid’s ex-fiancée has just gone Instagram official with her new man — thereby confirming her split from the real estate mogul.

Second Wives Club alumna Shiva Safai posted a sweet photo of her kissing boyfriend Niels Houweling on the cheek, on her Instagram. She captioned it simply with a black heart emoji.

That same day, Houweling, 26, posted the photo on his Instagram Story, adding it to a Highlight of him and Safai, 38. On the snap, the DJ and musician even added an “I love You” GIF, prompting fans to believe the romance is already getting serious.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Safai began dating Hadid, 71, in 2012, after meeting at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. In 2017, Safai told The Daily Dish it was essentially “love at first sight.”

Despite controversy over their age gap, the love birds hit it off immediately, and in 2014, Hadid popped the question during a holiday vacation in Bali.

“He caught me by surprise and I was just bawling. And he always makes fun of me saying, ‘You never answered my question.’ I was like, ‘I did,’ but I was crying so much. So I was caught by surprise, but it was a great surprise and I did say yes,” Safai told the outlet.

Hadid and Safai remained happily engaged for about five years, but breakup rumors spread earlier this year when sources said the two were involved in a blow-out fight. Adding fuel to the speculations, Safai attended the American Music Awards this November with Houweling by her side. The new couple didn’t show much PDA on the red carpet, but they certainly looked cozy. Finally, she confirmed her relationship with Houweling with one telling post last week.

Hadid — the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella — has yet to speak out on his broken engagement, and on his ex’s new hunk.