Yolanda Hadid Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Man Following Mother's Death The model sees marriage in the cards with businessman Joseph Jingoli Jr.

Things are getting serious between Yolanda Hadid and her new boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli Jr.

The model and her business owner boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the 5th Annual Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City.

The lovebirds were spotted cozying up to each other for the cameras.

Hadid, clad in a satin white long sleeved dress, looked lovingly at Jingoli, who donned a navy blue suit.

She was all smiles during their date night, which seems to have been much-needed following her mother’s death.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hadid’s beloved mother, Ans van den Herik, died at 78 after a battle with cancer.

“RIP my guardian angel Mama,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, wrote in the caption that accompanied a series of black-and-white photos of her late mother on Instagram. “Thank you for loving me the way the way [sic] that you did and for making me the woman that I am today.”

Hadid continued, “On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay….. I can not [sic] imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze,” she continued. “When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close… Our Love is eternal and you will always be with me and i will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm.”

Her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid also shared a tribute that confirmed Herik’s death.“You left a legacy behind you, a piece of you, in your kids and grandkids,” the real estate mogul, 70, wrote on his Instagram page.

Now, the reality star is attempting to move on in her mother’s absence.

As Radar previously reported, Gigi and Bella‘s mom reportedly told friends she can see her relationship with the business owner, 60, “going all the way.”

“He’s charmed her and makes her feel safe and loved,” the source told Radar exclusively. “She wanted to take her time in finding the right person and this guy is much more serious about her than anyone else she’s met since her divorce.”

“She’s absolutely determined to get married again and treats it very matter-of-factly,” the source continued to share. “She’s at the stage of life where playing the field is of no interest and she wants a life partner, not a fling.”

Added the source: “Joseph is similarly minded and they have lots in common, and if it keeps up at this level you can bet they’ll be engaged before long.”

