Elon Musk Accused of 'Boasting' About Diddy Friendship After 'Sex Predator' Rapper Invested in X: 'We Text a Lot'

The Tesla billionaire has been directly linked to Combs after the rapper pumped $10million into Musk's $44billion Twitter take-over in 2021.

According to authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, Musk allegedly boasted to Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels about the friendship after Samuels raised concerns about racism on the platform under Musk.

The tech CEO reportedly told Samuels: "I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter ... You know, he's a good friend of mine. We text a lot."

The alleged text messages were revealed in Conger and Mac's new book about Musk and the acquisition of Twitter, Character Limit.