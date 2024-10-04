Elon Musk Accused of 'Boasting' About Diddy Friendship After 'Sex Predator' Rapper Invested in X: 'We Text a Lot'
Elon Musk has allegedly boasted about his friendship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after the rapper invested in X.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire had referred to the disgraced music mogul as a "good friend".
The Tesla billionaire has been directly linked to Combs after the rapper pumped $10million into Musk's $44billion Twitter take-over in 2021.
According to authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, Musk allegedly boasted to Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels about the friendship after Samuels raised concerns about racism on the platform under Musk.
The tech CEO reportedly told Samuels: "I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter ... You know, he's a good friend of mine. We text a lot."
The alleged text messages were revealed in Conger and Mac's new book about Musk and the acquisition of Twitter, Character Limit.
Musk and Combs' relationship has come under scrutiny after the Tesla CEO posted an article about Diddy allegedly abusing a nine-year-old boy and asking: "How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?"
Several high-profile accounts on the social media platform, including Azealia Banks and Aubrey O'Day, called the billionaire out for his friendship with Combs.
O'Day wrote: "Ask your friends, they will tell you."
Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial.
Diddy was charged with three federal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prosecutors have accused the music mogul of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, dayslong sexual performances dubbed "freak offs".
The indictment against Diddy also alleges he coerced and abused women for years by using blackmail and violence to keep his victims in line.
Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Judge Andrew L. Carter denied Diddy's bail on September 18 and deemed him a danger and a flight risk. He's been ordered to remain behind bars until his trafficking and racketeering trial.
Prosecutors claimed Combs interfered with legal proceedings by contacting witnesses and offering compensation for their support, leading to concerns of further obstruction.
Despite Diddy's defense team offering strict security measures, including 24-hour monitoring of his residence, Judge Carter found the bail package insufficient.
The rapper's legal team said: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
