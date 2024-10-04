Britney Spears' Whirlwind Romance With Felon Paul Soliz Is BACK ON — as She Moves 'Bad News' Boyfriend and His Three Kids Into Her Los Angeles Mansion
Britney Spears' on-again, off-again romance with former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend Paul Soliz is back on – so much so the pop star has moved him and three of his children into her California home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal mother-of-two Spears has become the de facto stepmom to Soliz's three sons in the weeks before his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce.
In an interview on the Drew Lane Show in Detroit, Mancilla's furious mother Sandra Smith confirmed Soliz and his sons had moved into Spears' mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, in northwest Los Angeles, about a month ago.
When asked if Soliz, 38, was paying child support to his ex who he was married to for eight years, the grandmother said: "No, and he took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back."
Spears, 42, was first romantically linked to Soliz in September 2023 after her divorce from Sam Asghari.
With her own two children, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, living in Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, Spears has started her own new family with the man whom family and friends have labeled "bad news".
The convicted felon was most recently charged with felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, which stemmed from an incident in 2019.
But while he has avoided being booked on any crimes since, he had a run-in with law enforcement following a heated argument with Spears at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in May.
Soon after, Spears and Soliz appeared to have broken up when the songstress declared herself "single as f---" via Instagram in July.
In the since-deleted Instagram caption, the Grammy-winning singer claimed she would "never be with another man".
Calling Soliz a "deadbeat dad", Smith scoffed at the romance between the Gimme More singer and her son-in-law.
She said: "I don't even think she (Spears) knows he is married… we are just trying to regain the three boys back. He took them a month ago, and we are still trying."
When asked how Mancilla is coping with having lost three of her children, Smith added: "She is taking it easy because she doesn't want to cause no scene in front of the boys."
Mancilla has petitioned a Los Angeles court for legal and physical custody of the five minor children she and Soliz share.
The pair wed on March 22, 2015 and separated on June 29, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears and Soliz's three kids were spotted together at a Sky Zone trampoline park in Thousand Oaks in August.
The sighting, which came after the Toxic singer slammed Soliz in her vicious July Instagram post, suggested Spears and the "deadbeat dad" felon may have rekindled their troubled romance.
The news Spears and Soliz are officially back together also comes after insiders claimed the singer is "on a mission" to get her two sons back and "spoil them" now that her child support payments to ex-hubby Federline are coming to an end.
A source said: "Britney's on this crusade to spoil them.
"All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys – she's clearly hoping she can win back their love."
