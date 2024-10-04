Britney Spears' Whirlwind Romance With Felon Paul Soliz Is BACK ON — as She Moves 'Bad News' Boyfriend and His Three Kids Into Her Los Angeles Mansion

Britney Spears' on-again, off-again romance with former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend Paul Soliz is back on – so much so the pop star has moved him and three of his children into her California home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal mother-of-two Spears has become the de facto stepmom to Soliz's three sons in the weeks before his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce.