Britney Spears 'on a Mission' to Spoil Estranged Boys and Get Them Back — Using Child Support Cash She Used to Give Her Ex K-Fed

Britney Spears' massive child support payments to Kevin Federline are finally ending.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baby One More Time singer still plans to throw money at her sons when their dad is off her payroll.

When her younger son Jayden finishes high school in Hawaii, the 18-year-old and his older brother, Sean, 19, will no longer qualify for court-ordered payments from their mom.

The troubled pop star reportedly plans to use the payments she used to give to Federline to spoil her sons, who have turned their back on her in recent years.

An insider said: "Britney's on this crusade to spoil them.

"All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys – she's clearly hoping she can win back their love."