Britney Spears 'on a Mission' to Spoil Estranged Boys and Get Them Back — Using Child Support Cash She Used to Give Her Ex K-Fed
Britney Spears' massive child support payments to Kevin Federline are finally ending.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baby One More Time singer still plans to throw money at her sons when their dad is off her payroll.
When her younger son Jayden finishes high school in Hawaii, the 18-year-old and his older brother, Sean, 19, will no longer qualify for court-ordered payments from their mom.
The troubled pop star reportedly plans to use the payments she used to give to Federline to spoil her sons, who have turned their back on her in recent years.
An insider said: "Britney's on this crusade to spoil them.
"All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys – she's clearly hoping she can win back their love."
In 2023, the boys moved to Hawaii along with Federline, 46, his wife Victoria Prince, 41, and their two kids.
At the time, some accused Federline of making the move to take advantage of Hawaii's child support laws.
The Aloha State allows child support payments to continue until age 23 if the child is enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.
Federline denied the rumors, saying: "A lot of people say a lot of stupid things."
RadarOnline.com previously reported Federline is not worried about Spears' payments – $40,000 a month for each son or a staggering $960,000 annually – coming to an end.
He does reportedly worry about Spears, 42, spoiling her adult sons since they recently began talking to her again after years of estrangement.
A source said: "Not only Kevin, but a lot of other people around Britney fear she's just going to lavish her money on her sons, buying them sports cars and all that jazz to win their hearts back.
"She may end up spending more than she had in child support – and she needs to realize it's money she doesn't have."
After years of not talking, Spears and her sons reportedly spoke on Mother's Day 2024.
Over the summer, a source told US Weekly: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."
Jayden previously acknowledged his relationship with his mom was strained due to her erratic behavior, including posting nearly nude Instagram, saying: "When she gets better, I want to see her again."
In a 2022 interview, he gave further hope, saying, "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."
An insider said: "Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude."
