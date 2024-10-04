'Dumb B---- Is NOT a Lawyer!' Kim Kardashian Mercilessly Mocked Over Her Essay Calling for Parent Gun Massacre Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez to Be Freed
Kim Kardashian's latest bid to free convicted killers Erik and Lyle Menendez has been mercilessly mocked by critics, who claim she's only getting involved to "keep herself in the headlines".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 43, is calling for the brothers – who are the focus of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – to be released and has written an open letter emphasizing her support weeks after visiting the murderers in prison.
The brothers are serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Kitty.
But in 2024, new evidence emerged that has the potential to set them free – which has been latched onto by Kardashian, who is a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kim is used to this type of hatred ever since she started her campaigns to get prisoners released.
"It's a bizarre move for a woman who made her name featuring in a sex tape, but she's determined to press on with this as she is very, very used to trolling and mockery.
"And say what you want about the Kardashians, she knows how to keep herself in the headlines."
As well as visiting the brothers in jail, along with a camera crew, Kardashian has written a personal pea for their release for NBC News, which has sparked further mocking.
She wrote: "We are all products of our experiences.
"They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be.
"Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I'm not!"
- Kim Kardashian To Kash In On Prison Reform With Reality Show
- 'The Fappening 2.0': Cyber Hackers Brag They Are Set to Rock Hollywood By Releasing New Hoard of Stars' Sex Pictures and Videos
- Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Panic: Reality Star 'Dispatching Trusted Nannies and Security When Kids Stay With Ex Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The reality star goes on to argue the case against the brothers is "much more complex than it appears on the surface".
She writes the sexual, physical and emotional abuse the pair claimed they suffered at the hands of their parents was not adequately taken into account, and media attention around the case meant "Erik and Lyle had no chance of a fair trial".
She continued: "Back then, there were limited resources for victims of sexual abuse, particularly for boys.
"There were virtually no systems in place to support survivors, and public awareness of the trauma of male sexual abuse was minimal, often clouded by preconceived judgments and homophobia.
"Can anyone honestly deny that the justice system would have treated the Menendez sisters more leniently?"
But critics have mocked her attempted influence on the case, claiming her beliefs should command "zero" respect in the court system.
Venting on X, one user said: "With all due respect to Kim K, there's absolutely zero reason why a letter from her should have any sway in the court system at all. Full stop."
Another wrote: "This dumb b---- is not a lawyer and no way she even wrote that."
A third added: "Does she think she's a lawyer or something."
A separate user commented: "Of course she was gonna do that. Hope she can help them. Every season of her show she has this 'charity case', so tired of it."
Describing her visit to San Diego County’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Kardashian says: "I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records.
"They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs – committed to giving back to others.
"When I visited the prison three weeks ago, one of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.
"Twenty-four family members, including their parents' siblings, have released statements fully supporting Lyle and Erik and have respectfully requested that the justice system free them."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.