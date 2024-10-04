‘Dumb B---- Is NOT a Lawyer!’ Kim Kardashian Mercilessly Mocked Over Her Essay Calling For Parent Gun Massacre Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez To Be Freed

Kim Kardashian's latest bid to free convicted killers Erik and Lyle Menendez has been mercilessly mocked by critics, who claim she's only getting involved to "keep herself in the headlines".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 43, is calling for the brothers – who are the focus of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – to be released and has written an open letter emphasizing her support weeks after visiting the murderers in prison.