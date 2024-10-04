Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'
He's really not still standing…
Days after RadarOnline.com revealed Sir Elton John was on his last legs, the rickety Rocketman, 77, has admitted his body has been left so ravaged by secret surgeries over the decades he barely has any organs left.
Creaking John – who sources say is splashing a fortune of his $600million net worth on flashy golf carts to cover up the fact he can barely walk anymore – made the horrifying admission: "There's not much left of me."
Opening up about his litany of health woes at the premiere of his upcoming tear-jerking documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, he poignantly added: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate, I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.
"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here.”
John went on to credit his fans and his family for keeping him rolling, calling them the "people that made me".
He said about his husband and kids: "I want to thank David, Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world.
"I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David, and when I had my children, our children.
"And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."
John's admission comes after he recently confessed his two sons and doting husband David Furnish are racked with "worry" over his mortality.
The singer has been married to Furnish, 61, since 2014 and the pair have sons Zachary, 13 and Elijah, 11.
Furnish, who directed John’s new documentary with 62-year-old filmmaker RJ Cutler, said about his partner's emotional admission in the documentary that his family fear’s he’s on the verge of death: "I don't think it's a conversation you want to have with your children. I don't want to plant that seed in their mind.
"Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough."
Furnish added watching the film gave him "a lot of anxiety", and said he never wants John to die.
He went on: "Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."
Furnish added about John recently giving up touring: "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly… and then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."
John has also revealed he was "partially blind" from a "severe" eye infection.
The rock survivor – who confessed to hoovering up "mountains of cocaine" before he finally got clean and also recently shocked fans by peeing in a bottle in a shoe store after he was caught short – said about his two sons in his documentary: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.
"Not so much David, but me. (They) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."
