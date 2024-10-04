Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'

Creaking John – who sources say is splashing a fortune of his $600million net worth on flashy golf carts to cover up the fact he can barely walk anymore – made the horrifying admission: "There's not much left of me."

Opening up about his litany of health woes at the premiere of his upcoming tear-jerking documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, he poignantly added: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate, I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.

"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here.”