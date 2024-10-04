Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Elton John

Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'

dying elton john last days singer tragically confesses organs ripped out only hip left
Source: MEGA

Elton John recently revealed he was practically blind from a "severe" eye infection.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

He's really not still standing…

Days after RadarOnline.com revealed Sir Elton John was on his last legs, the rickety Rocketman, 77, has admitted his body has been left so ravaged by secret surgeries over the decades he barely has any organs left.

Article continues below advertisement
dying elton john last days singer tragically confesses organs ripped out only hip left
Source: MEGA

The Rocketman recently confessed his husband and kids are racked with "worry" about his mortality.

Creaking John – who sources say is splashing a fortune of his $600million net worth on flashy golf carts to cover up the fact he can barely walk anymore – made the horrifying admission: "There's not much left of me."

Opening up about his litany of health woes at the premiere of his upcoming tear-jerking documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, he poignantly added: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate, I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.

"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here.”

Article continues below advertisement
elton john fortune gold plated golf carts wheelchairs in disguise
Source: MEGA

John hobbles on a cane alongside husband David Furnish — who has admitted watching the singer's new documentary in which he discusses dying filled him with "a lot of anxiety".

Article continues below advertisement

John went on to credit his fans and his family for keeping him rolling, calling them the "people that made me".

He said about his husband and kids: "I want to thank David, Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world.

"I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David, and when I had my children, our children.

"And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."

Article continues below advertisement
elton john husband david furnish health concerns
Source: MEGA

John and Furnish have been married for 10 years and have two sons.

MORE ON:
Elton John

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

John's admission comes after he recently confessed his two sons and doting husband David Furnish are racked with "worry" over his mortality.

The singer has been married to Furnish, 61, since 2014 and the pair have sons Zachary, 13 and Elijah, 11.

Furnish, who directed John’s new documentary with 62-year-old filmmaker RJ Cutler, said about his partner's emotional admission in the documentary that his family fear’s he’s on the verge of death: "I don't think it's a conversation you want to have with your children. I don't want to plant that seed in their mind.

"Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough."

Article continues below advertisement
elton john accused peeing plastic bottle shoe shop france
Source: MEGA

John recently quit touring to spend time with his family who he has hailed for finally bringing him contentment and peace after his early years of wild living and struggling with his sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

Furnish added watching the film gave him "a lot of anxiety", and said he never wants John to die.

He went on: "Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."

Furnish added about John recently giving up touring: "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly… and then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/elton john announces new book
Source: MEGA

The singer's cocaine use was so rampant he's admitted to hoovering up "mountains" of the drug.

John has also revealed he was "partially blind" from a "severe" eye infection.

The rock survivor – who confessed to hoovering up "mountains of cocaine" before he finally got clean and also recently shocked fans by peeing in a bottle in a shoe store after he was caught short – said about his two sons in his documentary: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.

"Not so much David, but me. (They) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.