'Crippled and Embarrassed' Elton John 'Splashing Fortune on Flash Gold-Plated Gimmicky Golf Carts' — 'They're Wheelchairs in Disguise'

Elton John has been plagued with health woes since retiring from touring last year.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the "crippled" and "embarrassed" 77-year-old singer has allegedly splashed millions of dollars on "wacky golf carts" to help with his mobility issues – but though the carts have been described as "wheelchairs in disguise".

An insider told us: "Elton has always been vain, and his mobility issues are leaving him feeling really embarrassed about getting old.

"He hates showing that he can barely walk any longer in public, so he's pretending to make a joke out of it by getting around in wacky golf carts."