'Crippled and Embarrassed' Elton John 'Splashing Fortune on Flash Gold-Plated Gimmicky Golf Carts' — 'They're Wheelchairs in Disguise'
Elton John has been plagued with health woes since retiring from touring last year.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the "crippled" and "embarrassed" 77-year-old singer has allegedly splashed millions of dollars on "wacky golf carts" to help with his mobility issues – but though the carts have been described as "wheelchairs in disguise".
An insider told us: "Elton has always been vain, and his mobility issues are leaving him feeling really embarrassed about getting old.
"He hates showing that he can barely walk any longer in public, so he's pretending to make a joke out of it by getting around in wacky golf carts."
Our source continued: "Sadly, they are wheelchairs in disguise.
"But he is splashing a fortune commissioning a series of carts that are covered in gold and have extra features to make it seem like he loves riding in them to save face.
"Everyone around him is really concerned about his health."
The Tiny Dancer singer – who retired from touring in July 2023 – was spotted riding one of his custom purple golf carts last month when arriving at the premiere of his Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.
Insiders at the time claimed John – who has confessed to snorting "mountains of cocaine" before he got clean – used the golf cart to secretly hide his reliance on a wheelchair. They also claimed he could barely move without help.
A source said: "Elton refuses to be seen as weak.
"He's so determined to maintain his larger-than-life image – but the truth is he can hardly move without help."
They continued: "He doesn't know where he's going half the time.
"That's why the golf cart makes sense – it's a way to hide the truth from the cameras.
"Elton's focus now is all about cementing his legacy. He wants to control the narrative of his life as an artist, husband and father – before someone else does it for him."
As RadarOnline.com reported, John's decision to "splash a fortune commissioning a series of carts" to "disguise" his alleged mobility issues comes after his husband and sons confessed they are "worried" about the famous Brit's mortality.
John's 61-year-old husband David Furnish opened up about his concerns in the new Elton John: Never Too Late doc.
He said: "Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough.
"Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."
Furnish's remarks came shortly after John – who recently shocked fans by peeing in a bottle in a shoe store – admitted the couple's two sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, both "think" and "worry" about his inevitable death.
The Rocket Man singer said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.
"Not so much David, but me. They love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, and I would love to be around forever."
