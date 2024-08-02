Your tip
Elton John’s Store Pee Sparks Flood of Copycat Urinators at Trendy Shoe Store: Owner Rages ‘One Sprayed the Steps With Urine!’

Composite photo of Elton John and french shoe store Sugarkikz
Source: By: MEGA;INSTAGRAM

Elton John's emergency bathroom break has reportedly sparked a new trend targeting a French shoe store.

Aug. 2 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

The owner of a French shoe store has accused Elton John of starting an unsavory public urination trend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rocket Man singer, 77, reportedly relieved himself into an empty bottle at the store – and now the shop owner, Ryan Sukkar, claims fans are trying to mimic him by doing the same.

elton john accused peeing plastic bottle shoe shop france
Source: By: MEGA

The urinating trend started when John visited Sugarkikz in Nice, France, with his husband and two sons.

Sukkar is the owner of Sugarkikz in Nice, France, a shoe store John visited with husband David Furnish, 61, and their two sons – Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – last month.

Upon entering the shop, the famed singer-songwriter apparently felt nature calling and asked if there was a restroom available. Sukkar claimed that when the 77-year-old was told there was no public restroom, he resorted to relieving himself in an empty bottle.

elton john sugakilz ig

John allegedly resorted to using an empty bottle to relive himself upon learning the store had no public restroom.

Sukkar further alleged that John's aim wasn't as accurate as he would have liked. Urine reportedly missed the bottle and landed on the floor, which John's team was forced to clean up with towels.

Though Sugarkikz posted a photo of John and his two sons at the shop later on Instagram, Sukkar is said to be furious over a stream of copycat urinators flocking to the business establishment after John's empty bottle story leaked.

Sukkar claimed the copycats have run amuck since the alleged incident took place, with one phony patron using a container and another spraying urine over the shop's front steps.

sugakikz store nice ig
Source: @SUGAKIKZ/INSTAGRAM

Now, the store's owner said copycats have started to flock to the store to urinate like John.

Mark Bego, the author of unauthorized biography Rocket Man: The Life of Elton John, said: "The store owner is said to be frustrated beyond belief and he doesn't know what to do."

"I've been to Nice several times myself – and it's a beautiful place. It has a number of small but luxurious stores – and this is like a black eye for its reputation."

"I can understand why the owner of that store must be very upset."

elton john accused peeing plastic bottle shoe shop france
Source: By: MEGA

Sugarkikz's owner said no one has reacted the way John did in his three years of running the business.

Sukkar reportedly told TMZ the alleged incident with John was the first time in his three years of owning the business that a customer had ever resorted to peeing in a receptacle inside the store.

While John ended up purchasing two pairs of shoes for his young sons, the sale has apparently caused more of a headache for the store than it was worth.

