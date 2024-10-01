Britney's Money Mess: Singer Splashing Fortune Like 'Drunken Sailor' After Ending $1M Child Support to Ex Kevin Federline
Britney Spears is finally off the hook for the nearly $1million yearly child support payments she forks over to ex-husband Kevin Federline for their teen sons, Sean and Jayden.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal her friends fear the pop princess will find another way to blow through her dwindling fortune.
The 42-year-old Baby One More Time singer had been paying Kevin $40,000 a month for each son – or a staggering $960,000 annually – since Spears' public meltdown in 2008, which led to Kevin being granted sole custody of their boys.
Her payments for Sean ended when he turned 18 last year, and she'll write a final support check for 18-year-old Jayden in November.
A source said: "It's a happy time for Britney since she always resented paying all that money and wondering what Kevin was really doing with it.
"As far as she's concerned, she's washed Kevin out of her hair for good now."
The sources noted the Oops ... I Did It Again singer, whose estimated worth was $60million in 2021, suspected she was bankrolling a lavish lifestyle for Kevin, his current wife, Victoria Prince, and their two younger kids – Sean, 19, and Jayden.
While she may no longer have to give Kevin thousands, her friends are still concerned about her wild spending.
Since her court-ordered conservatorship, led by her father, Jamie Spears, 72, ended in 2021, Spears has been free to spend as she wishes – and she’s been making the most of it.
The source dished: "Britney hasn't made an album in eight years and hasn't played a concert in six, so the money is going out but isn't coming in.
"She thinks nothing of spending a million bucks on an exotic vacation and indulges her every whim now that she is free to do so."
When it came to Federline, 46, sources claimed the former backup dancer was not worrying about Spears' checks coming to an end.
His wife works at the University in Hawaii, where the couple lives, and Jayden is set to graduate from high school later this year.
While money may not be an issue, Federline does reportedly worry about Spears spoiling her adult sons since they recently began talking to her again after years of estrangement.
The source added: "Not only Kevin, but a lot of other people around Britney fear she's just going to lavish her money on her sons, buying them sports cars and all that jazz to win their hearts back.
"She may end up spending more than she had in child support—and she needs to realize it's money she doesn’t have."
After years of not talking, Spears and her sons reportedly spoke on Mother's Day.
Over the summer, a source told US Weekly: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."
For his part, Jayden suggested there was hope in a 2022 interview, saying: "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."