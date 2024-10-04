Your tip
Smug ABC Love Rats Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Stirring Up Storm Over Network's Talent Crisis' After They Got the Boot

Source: MEGA

Ousted GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are said to be stirring up a storm over ABC's "talent crisis" since they got the boot following their affair.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are thrilled with the recent rumors about ABC.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the fired anchors are relishing the news their former network bosses are said to be locked in a talent recruitment crisis.

An insider said: "They're wasting no time sticking the knife in and stirring up a storm from afar."

Fans of Good Morning America were shocked when Robach and Holmes' affair was exposed. They were quickly fired by ABC, and both of their marriages collapsed amid the scandal.

amy robach tj holmes pretended their respective marriages werent over
Source: MEGA

T.J. Holmes claims he was in the process of divorcing wife Marilee Fiebig when his romance with Robach began.

Now, the bosses at ABC are reportedly in a panic as they struggle to find star-worthy anchors to fill the void left by Robach, 51, and Holmes, 47.

Apparently, they didn't think about the bigger picture when they let the pair of love rats go.

The source said: "The word coming out of ABC is bosses are now realizing they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go."

Executives are apparently struggling to find A-list anchors to follow in the footsteps of Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, both 63, and Michael Strahan, 52.

The insider added: "As you can imagine, T.J. and Amy are loving this and feeling vindicated. They're saying it's a case of karma biting their former bosses in the butt.

amy robach tj holmes fuming exes romance stole thunder
Source: MEGA

Robach was married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue but they finalized their divorce in 2023.

"They've always maintained that dumping them over their personal life was totally unfair, and now it looks like it was bad business, too."

The source continued: "After all, T.J. and Amy had star power. Without them, the other anchors are under extra pressure and rumors are flying they're complaining about being overworked.

"T.J. and Amy are following the drama closely and debating who's going to quit or be let go next, and thanking their lucky stars they actually got out before it all went to pieces."

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

amy robach tj holmes pretended their respective marriages werent over
Source: MEGA

Robach and Holmes' secret romance was first exposed in November 2022.

Since being let go from ABC, Robach and Holmes have launched their podcast Amy & T.J.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach admitted on the show how she now gives "zero f---s" about other people's opinions about her personal life.

During an early episode with singer Rachel Platten as their guest, she discussed being ousted from GMA.

Robach said: "We know a little bit about walking through some darkness and coming through the other side when the worst has happened.

"And I've thought I've hit rock bottom before, and then I actually hit rock bottom."

amy robach says she gives zero fks after hitting rock bottom pp
Source: @amyandtjpodcast/instagram

Amy Robach has declared she no longer cares about the fallout from her affair with T.J. Holmes.

Following the launch of their podcast, the couple were reportedly shopping their own reality show to get back on TV. But insiders think airing their uncut personal lives could backfire on Robach and Holmes.

A source said: "They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV.

"But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again."

Insiders also claim the pair plan to keep their faces on camera until they can score jobs as news anchors again.

An industry source said: "They're just digging a deeper hole for themselves.

"Reality TV only makes them look worse than the damaged goods they already are."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

