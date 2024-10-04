Trump Rally Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks 'Ripped Off Kill Plan From Day of the Jackal' — Says Writer Of Hitman Classic Frederick Forsyth

Donald Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks has been accused of ripping his sinister assassination plot off from a movie more than 50 years old.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Crooks, who was shot to death by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight shots at former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, allegedly lifted his deadly scheme from writer Frederick Forsyth's 1971 hitman classic The Day of the Jackal.

Forsyth, 86, said: "That young fellow they shot dead was doing something very similar to what the Jackal did."