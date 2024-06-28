Man Demanded Millions From Couple, Injected 'Deadly Virus' into Them: Cops

Shortly before midnight on April 15, 2007, Barabas and his co-conspirators, Emanuel Nicolescu and Alexandru Lucian Nicolescu, broke into a home in South Kent, Connecticut, wearing masks, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. All three of the assailants were armed with knives and airsoft guns during the invasion, Front Page Detectives reported.

Michael N. Kennedy was the fourth accomplice. He provided transportation to the three men and dropped them near the crime scene, People reported.

"The intruders bound and blindfolded two adult victims and injected each with a substance the intruders claimed was a deadly virus," the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

“The intruders ordered the victims to pay $8.5 million or else they would be left to die from the lethal injection. When it became clear that the victims were not in a position to meet the intruders’ demands, the intruders drugged the two residents with a sleeping aid and fled in their Jeep Cherokee.”