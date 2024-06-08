Bitter Harry Missed D-Day Events in ‘Stomach-Clenching Moment’ Because He Burnt Bridges: Royal Insider
A renowned royal expert claims that Prince Harry's absence at the 80th-anniversary commemorations of D-Day is a consequence of the strained relationship with his family members.
Even though King Charles, Prince William, and Queen Camilla actively participated in the event, Prince Harry's absence was conspicuous.
Katie Nicholl, a royal commentator, highlighted how challenging the "stomach-clenching moment" must have been for Prince Harry to witness the commemorations, especially considering his previous frontline service, making him the only member of the royal family to have fought on the front line twice.
She expressed that it would have been a poignant moment for him to realize that he was not part of the event, emphasizing the divide created by his departure from the working royal family.
Royal expert Matt Wilkinson reiterated that Prince Harry's non-attendance was a direct outcome of the familial discord he has fostered.
The consequences of burning bridges with the royal family were apparent as Prince Harry was notably absent from the significant commemoration.
In contrast, Prince William, representing the royal family, engaged with veterans and paid tribute to the heroes of D-Day. His unexpected visit to Arromanches to meet veterans on the 80th anniversary of D-Day showcased his respect and appreciation for their service.
During the event, Prince William revealed an update on Princess Kate's health, expressed regret over her absence and conveyed her wish to have been present.
He shared anecdotes about Kate's grandmother, who had a significant role in breaking the Enigma code during World War II, connecting with the veterans on a personal level.
Prince William, alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, participated in a touching ceremony to honor the D-Day heroes. He expressed gratitude to the veterans for their sacrifices and emphasized the importance of their service, acknowledging the enduring impact of their bravery even after 80 years.
King Charles delivered a heartfelt speech during the UK's commemoration event in Ver-sur-Mer, France, honoring the valor and sacrifice of the D-Day veterans. He laid a wreath to commemorate the 14,000 heroes who stormed Juno Beach eight decades ago.
Emphasizing the need for unity against tyranny, King Charles praised the D-Day veterans for their courage and dedication.
His poignant tribute acknowledged the profound impact of their actions and highlighted the collective responsibility to remember and respect their legacy.